Reactive State

A typed, wrist-friendly state container aimed as an alternative to Redux when using RxJS. Written with RxJS in TypeScript but perfectly usable from plain JavaScript. Originally inspired by the blog posting from Michael Zalecki but heavily modified and extended since.

Features

type-safe actions: no boilerplate code, no mandatory string constants, and not a single switch statement

Actions are just Observables, so are Subjects. Just call .next() to dispatch an action.

to dispatch an action. dynamically add and remove reducers during runtime

no need for async middlewares such as redux-thunk/redux-saga; actions are Observables and can be composed and transformed async using RxJS operators

no need for selector libraries like MobX or Reselect, RxJS already ships it

single, application-wide Store concept as in Redux. Possibility to create slices/substates for decoupling (easier reducer composition and state separation by module)

Strictly typed to find errors during compile time

Heavily unit tested, 100+ tests for ~250 lines of code

React bridge (like react-redux ) included, though using React is not mandatory

) included, though using React is not mandatory Support for React-Devtool Extension

Installation

npm install reactive-state

Documentation

Additionally, there is a small example.ts file and see also see the included unit tests as well.

Example Usage

import { Store } from "reactive-state" ; import { Subject } from "rxjs" ; import { take } from "rxjs/operators" ; interface AppState { counter: number ; } const initialState: AppState = { counter: 0 } const store = Store.create(initialState); store.watch().subscribe( newState => console .log( "STATE:" , JSON .stringify(newState))); const incrementAction = new Subject< number >(); function incrementReducer ( state, payload ) { return { ...state, counter: state.counter + payload }; }; store.addReducer(incrementAction, incrementReducer); incrementAction.next( 1 ); incrementAction.next( 1 ); interval( 1000 ).pipe(take( 3 )).subscribe( () => incrementAction.next( 1 ));

License

MIT.