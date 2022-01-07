A typed, wrist-friendly state container aimed as an alternative to Redux when using RxJS. Written with RxJS in TypeScript but perfectly usable from plain JavaScript. Originally inspired by the blog posting from Michael Zalecki but heavily modified and extended since.
npm install reactive-state
Additionally, there is a small example.ts file and see also see the included unit tests as well.
import { Store } from "reactive-state";
import { Subject } from "rxjs";
import { take } from "rxjs/operators";
// The state for our example app
interface AppState {
counter: number;
}
const initialState: AppState = { counter: 0 }
const store = Store.create(initialState);
// The .watch() function returns an Observable that emits the selected state change, so we can subscribe to it
store.watch().subscribe(newState => console.log("STATE:", JSON.stringify(newState)));
// the watch() observable always caches the last emitted state, so we will immediately print our inital state:
// [CONSOLE.LOG]: STATE: {"counter":0}
// use a RxJS Subjects as an action
const incrementAction = new Subject<number>();
// A reducer is a function that takes a state and an optional payload, and returns a new state
function incrementReducer(state, payload) {
return { ...state, counter: state.counter + payload };
};
store.addReducer(incrementAction, incrementReducer);
// lets dispatch some actions
incrementAction.next(1);
// [CONSOLE.LOG]: STATE: {"counter":1}
incrementAction.next(1);
// [CONSOLE.LOG]: STATE: {"counter":2}
// async actions? No problem, no need for a "middleware", just use RxJS
interval(1000).pipe(take(3)).subscribe(() => incrementAction.next(1));
// <PAUSE 1sec>
// [CONSOLE.LOG]: STATE: {"counter":3}
// <PAUSE 1sec>
// [CONSOLE.LOG]: STATE: {"counter":4}
// <PAUSE 1sec>
// [CONSOLE.LOG]: STATE: {"counter":5}
MIT.