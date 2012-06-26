Eco lets you embed CoffeeScript logic in
your markup. It's like EJS and ERB, but with CoffeeScript inside the
<% ... %>. Use it from Node.js to render your
application's views on the server side, or compile your templates
to JavaScript with the
eco command-line utility and use them to
dynamically render views in the browser.
Here's how an Eco template looks:
<% if @projects.length: %>
<% for project in @projects: %>
<a href="<%= project.url %>"><%= project.name %></a>
<p><%= project.description %></p>
<% end %>
<% else: %>
No projects
<% end %>
Use
eco.render() to render your templates. The first argument is the
template source as a string. The second argument is the context object
which contains your view state and any helper methods you want to call.
eco = require "eco"
fs = require "fs"
template = fs.readFileSync __dirname + "/views/projects.html.eco", "utf-8"
console.log eco.render template, projects: [
{ name: "Mobile app", url: "/projects/1", description: "Iteration 1" },
{ name: "Home page redesign", url: "/projects/2" }
]
Eco is fully synchronous. If your template needs to access data from
asynchronous operations, perform those first before calling
render.
Eco's syntax is simple:
<% expression %>: Evaluate a CoffeeScript expression without
printing its return value.
<%= expression %>: Evaluate a CoffeeScript expression, escape its
return value, and print it.
<%- expression %>: Evaluate a CoffeeScript expression and print
its return value without escaping it.
<%= @property %>: Print the escaped value of the property
property from the context object passed to
render.
<%= @helper() %>: Call the helper method
helper from the context
object passed to
render, then print its escaped return value.
<% @helper -> %>...<% end %>: Call the helper method
helper with
a function as its first argument. When invoked, the function will
capture and return the content
... inside the tag.
<%% and
%%> will result in a literal
<% and
%> in the
rendered template, respectively.
CoffeeScript is whitespace-sensitive, but your templates
aren't. Therefore, Eco code tags that begin an indented CoffeeScript
block must be suffixed with a colon. To indicate the end of an
indented block, use the special tag
<% end %>. For example:
<% if @project.isOnHold(): %>
On Hold
<% end %>
You don't need to write the
if and
end tags on separate lines:
<% if @project.isOnHold(): %> On Hold <% end %>
And you can use the single-line postfix form of
if as you'd expect:
<%= "On Hold" if @project.isOnHold() %>
Certain forms in CoffeeScript, such as
else, must be unindented
first. Eco handles that for you automatically:
<% if @project.isOnHold(): %>
On Hold
<% else if @project.isArchived(): %>
Archived
<% end %>
The context object you pass to
eco.render() becomes the value of
this inside your template. You can use CoffeeScript's
@ sigil to
easily access properties and call helper methods on the context
object.
eco.render "<p><%= @description %></p>",
description: "HTML 5 mobile app"
Helper methods on your context object can access other properties on
the context object in the same way they're accessed in the template:
through
this, or with the
@ sigil.
translations = require "translations"
eco.render "<span><%= @translate 'common.welcomeText' %></span>",
language: "en"
translate: (key) ->
translations[@language][key]
When you print an expression in a template with
<%= ... %>, its
value is HTML-escaped. For example,
eco.render "<%= @description %>",
description: "<strong>HTML 5</strong> mobile app"
would render:
<strong>HTML 5</strong> mobile app
You can use the
<%- ... %> tag to print the value of an expression
without escaping it. So this code:
eco.render "<%- @description %>",
description: "<strong>HTML 5</strong> mobile app"
would produce:
<strong>HTML 5</strong> mobile app
It is sometimes useful to generate markup in helper methods. The
special
safe method on the context object tells Eco that the string
can be printed in
<%= ... %> tags without being escaped. You can use
this in conjunction with the context object's
escape method to
selectively sanitize parts of the string. For example,
eco.render "<%= @linkTo @project %>",
project: { id: 4, name: "Crate & Barrel" }
linkTo: (project) ->
url = "/projects/#{project.id}"
name = @escape project.name
@safe "<a href='#{url}'>#{name}</a>"
would render:
<a href='/projects/4'>Crate & Barrel</a>
By default, Eco's
escape method takes a string and returns an
HTML-escaped string. You can override this behavior to escape for
formats other than HTML, or to bypass escaping entirely. For example,
eco.render "From: <%= @address %>",
address: "Sam Stephenson <sstephenson@gmail.com>"
escape: (string) -> string
would return:
From: Sam Stephenson <sstephenson@gmail.com>
You can capture blocks of a template by wrapping them in a function definition. For example, rendering this template:
<% div = (contents) => %>
<div><%- contents %></div>
<% end %>
<%= div "Hello" %>
would produce:
<div>Hello</div>
Captured blocks can be passed to helper methods too. In this example,
the capture body is passed to the
formFor helper as its last
argument. Then the
formFor helper calls this argument to produce a
value.
template = """
<%= @formFor @project, (form) => %>
<label>Name:</label>
<%= form.textField "name" %>
<% end %>
"""
eco.render template,
project: { id: 1, name: "Mobile app" }
formFor: (project, yield_to) ->
form =
textField: (attribute) =>
name = @escape attribute
value = @escape @project[attribute]
@safe "<input type='text' name='#{name}' value='#{value}'>"
url = "/projects/#{@project.id}"
body = yield_to form
@safe "<form action='#{url}' method='post'>#{body}</form>"
Note: In general, you should use CoffeeScript's fat arrow (
=>) to
define capturing functions, so that you have access to the context
object inside the captured block. Treat the plain arrow (
->) as an
optimization, for when you are certain the capture body will not need
to reference properties or helper methods on the context object.
You can check out the Eco source code from GitHub:
$ git clone http://github.com/sstephenson/eco.git
To run Eco's test suite, install
nodeunit and run
cake test.
Report bugs on the GitHub issue tracker.
Copyright (c) 2010 Sam Stephenson sstephenson@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.