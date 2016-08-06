React and Ionic: a Perfect Match

React and Ionic are a great combination:

React is the best thing ever that happened to front-end development

that happened to front-end development Ionic allows you to quickly build iOS and Android apps that are indistinguishable from native apps.

There are other options to create hybrid mobile apps, but Ionic is the most robust and mature. So if you prefer React over Angular, give React-Ionic a try!

Is this for me?

React-Ionic is useful for you if you:

Want to create an iOS and/or Android app coding in Javascript .

. Like React , or don't mind learning it (you won't regret it; ask me for how to get started).

, or don't mind learning it (you won't regret it; ask me for how to get started). Optionally: Use Meteor (this is basically a clone of Meteoric, but without a dependency on Meteor).

Demo

Kitchen sink demo showing off all features (source)

Quick Start

If you know what you are doing: React-Ionic is available as an NPM package that can be added to your package.json

npm install reactionic --save

Or just follow the steps below:

Step 1: download

The easiest way to start is to download the kitchen sink demo, and run it locally (see the kitchensink README how) to try it out.

Step 2: code

There is no step 2. Just go ahead and change things to make it your own. Have a look at the guide for more detail.

Status

First release is available for use. We're working on support for Ionic v2, no ETA yet.

Guide

A detailed description of each component can be found in the guide.

Contribute

I need your help to improve this library.

If you want to patch a bug: create a pull request

If you want to make a more substantial contribution, please contact me: mark (a) pors.net

Looking forward to your contribution! If you have any questions about it, just drop me an email.

Credits

Inspiration and code was "borrowed" from:

Contributors:

Thanks guys!

License

Apache License, Version 2.0