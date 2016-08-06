React and Ionic are a great combination:
There are other options to create hybrid mobile apps, but Ionic is the most robust and mature. So if you prefer React over Angular, give React-Ionic a try!
React-Ionic is useful for you if you:
Kitchen sink demo showing off all features (source)
If you know what you are doing: React-Ionic is available as an NPM package that can be added to your package.json
npm install reactionic --save
Or just follow the steps below:
The easiest way to start is to download the kitchen sink demo, and run it locally (see the kitchensink README how) to try it out.
There is no step 2. Just go ahead and change things to make it your own. Have a look at the guide for more detail.
First release is available for use. We're working on support for Ionic v2, no ETA yet.
A detailed description of each component can be found in the guide.
I need your help to improve this library.
Looking forward to your contribution! If you have any questions about it, just drop me an email.
Inspiration and code was "borrowed" from:
Contributors:
Thanks guys!