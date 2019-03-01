In Reaction 2.0 we no longer use the
reaction-cli npm package. Key bits of this project have been incorporated directly back into the reactioncommerce/reaction repository.
We don't anticipate further updates to this package. Please file new feature requests in the Reaction Feature Requests repository.
A command line tool for Reaction Commerce
Before you can use Reaction or
reaction-cli, you'll need to make sure you install the base requirements for your operating system.
After that, you can now install
reaction-cli with...
npm install -g reaction-cli
# or
yarn global add reaction-cli
$ reaction --help
reaction <command> [options]
Commands:
init Create a new Reaction app (will create a new folder)
run Start Reaction in development mode
debug Start Reaction in debug mode
test [unit] Run integration or unit tests
pull Pull Reaction updates from Github and reinstall NPM packages
update, up Update Atmosphere and NPM packages
reset Reset the database and (optionally) delete build files
build Build a production Docker image
[Managed Platform Commands]
register * Register an account with Reaction
login * Login to Reaction
logout * Logout of Reaction
account * Manage your Reaction Platform account
apps * Manage your app deployments
deploy * Deploy an app
domains * Add a custom domain name to a deployment
env * Manage environment variables for an app deployment
keys * Manage your SSH keys
open * Open an app deployment in your browser
whoami * Check which account you are logged in as
Options:
-v, --version Show app and CLI version numbers
-h, --help Show reaction-cli help
--inspect Enable remote debugger
--inspect=0.0.0.0:9229 to specify ip:port
--inspect-brk Enable remote debugger and pause immediately
--inspect-brk=0.0.0.0:9229 to specify ip:port
Note: Commands marked with
* require being logged into the managed platform. Learn more: https://reactioncommerce.com/features#get-a-demo
Install
git clone https://github.com/reactioncommerce/reaction-cli.git
cd reaction-cli
yarn
Developing
To start a live reloading watcher that recompiles the code on file changes:
yarn run watch
Keep in mind that if you previously installed
reaction-cli from npm, you will need to uninstall it before that command will work. This is because it runs
npm link every time and that adds a symlink to the executable that goes in the same place as the npm install (which will throw an error).
Testing a pull request locally
If there's a pull request with a branch you want to manually test, follow these steps.
git clone git@github.com:some-user/reaction-cli.git
cd reaction-cli
git checkout some-branch
npm install
npm run build
chmod 755 dist/main.js
cd into your local
reaction directory
docker-compose run --rm --volume ~/reaction-cli/dist/main.js:/usr/local/bin/reaction --publish 9229:9229 --publish 3000:3000 reaction
reaction-cli working directory as needed to match your local filesystem
Releasing
npm version with the appropriate semver release level
This app reports anonymous, aggregate usage data to help us improve and debug Reaction Commerce. View our Privacy Policy.