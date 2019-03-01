Deprecated as of Reaction 2.0

In Reaction 2.0 we no longer use the reaction-cli npm package. Key bits of this project have been incorporated directly back into the reactioncommerce/reaction repository.

We don't anticipate further updates to this package. Please file new feature requests in the Reaction Feature Requests repository.

Overview

A command line tool for Reaction Commerce

Install

Before you can use Reaction or reaction-cli , you'll need to make sure you install the base requirements for your operating system.

After that, you can now install reaction-cli with...

npm install -g reaction-cli yarn global add reaction-cli

Usage

$ reaction -- help reaction < command > [options] Commands: init Create a new Reaction app (will create a new folder) run Start Reaction in development mode debug Start Reaction in debug mode test [unit] Run integration or unit tests pull Pull Reaction updates from Github and reinstall NPM packages update, up Update Atmosphere and NPM packages reset Reset the database and (optionally) delete build files build Build a production Docker image [Managed Platform Commands] register * Register an account with Reaction login * Login to Reaction logout * Logout of Reaction account * Manage your Reaction Platform account apps * Manage your app deployments deploy * Deploy an app domains * Add a custom domain name to a deployment env * Manage environment variables for an app deployment keys * Manage your SSH keys open * Open an app deployment in your browser whoami * Check which account you are logged in as Options: -v, --version Show app and CLI version numbers -h, -- help Show reaction-cli help --inspect Enable remote debugger --inspect=0.0.0.0:9229 to specify ip:port --inspect-brk Enable remote debugger and pause immediately --inspect-brk=0.0.0.0:9229 to specify ip:port

Note: Commands marked with * require being logged into the managed platform. Learn more: https://reactioncommerce.com/features#get-a-demo

Development

Install

git clone https://github.com/reactioncommerce/reaction-cli.git cd reaction-cli yarn

Developing

To start a live reloading watcher that recompiles the code on file changes:

yarn run watch

Keep in mind that if you previously installed reaction-cli from npm, you will need to uninstall it before that command will work. This is because it runs npm link every time and that adds a symlink to the executable that goes in the same place as the npm install (which will throw an error).

Testing a pull request locally

If there's a pull request with a branch you want to manually test, follow these steps.

Clone the fork git clone git@github.com:some-user/reaction-cli.git cd reaction-cli

Check out their feature branch if necessary git checkout some-branch

Prepare the build npm install npm run build chmod 755 dist/main.js

Test in docker cd into your local reaction directory docker-compose run --rm --volume ~/reaction-cli/dist/main.js:/usr/local/bin/reaction --publish 9229:9229 --publish 3000:3000 reaction Adjust your path to the reaction-cli working directory as needed to match your local filesystem



Releasing

checkout a branch for your release

Run npm version with the appropriate semver release level This will also create a tag, and circleci will publish to npm based on that tag

with the appropriate semver release level commit the new version

Push your branch to github and open a pull request

After your PR is merged, circleci should publish to npm

Tracking

This app reports anonymous, aggregate usage data to help us improve and debug Reaction Commerce. View our Privacy Policy.