An alternative implementation of React.
For clarity. The code base is tiny compared to React but React's core functionality is nonetheless implemented faithfully, as far as it goes. It led to a greater appreciation of React. There is now also Inference to go hand in hand with Reaction.
If you like Reaction you might like Reaction with Style.
With npm:
npm install reaction
You can also clone the repository with Git...
git clone https://github.com/djalbat/reaction.git
...then install the dependencies with npm from within the project's root directory:
npm install
You can also run a development server, see the section on building later on.
In order to make use of JSX, you must import the
React object at the top of the file in question:
import { React } from "reaction";
...
Now just write your JSX and React code in the normal way.
The
ReactDOM class is also available:
import { ReactDOM } from "reaction";
...
You will need to call the
ReactDOM.render(...) method at least once from somewhere.
Launch the
examples.html file. There is a Redux as well as a vanilla example application.
ref property)
Of the component lifecycle methods, only these methods are supported:
render()
setInitialState()
getChildContext()
componentDidMount()
componentWillUnmount()
These methods can be called against any element bar text elements, except for the last two, which can only be called against text elements. The
getTagName() method will return
null for all but virtual DOM elements, namely those elements with an underlying DOM element.
setAttribute(name, value)
getAttribute(name)
clearAttribute(name)
addAttribute(name, value)
removeAttribute(name)
hasAttribute(name)
setClass(className)
addClass(className)
removeClass(className)
toggleClass(className)
hasClass(className)
hasClasses(classNames)
clearClasses()
getTagName()
setStyle(name, value)
getStyle()
getText()
setText(text)
There are the following methods to handle state:
getState()
setState()
updateState()
The
setState() method will set the React element's state to the given state. The
updateState() method will assign the given state to the element's state, which is more akin to React's
setState() method. Both will force the component to be remounted.
Mixins are supported for components, whether created by way of extending the
Component class or by calling the
React.createClass() method. However, Reaction now supports component methods, in line with React, making mixins redundant in the case of extending the
Component class. See the subsection immediately below for more details.
When extending the
Component class you can assign the mixins to the class...
class ExampleComponent extends Component {
...
}
Object.assign(ExampleComponent, {
mixins: [
expand,
collapse
]
});
...or, equivalently, use static class fields:
class ExampleComponent extends Component {
static mixins = [
expand,
collapse
]
}
When calling the
React.createClass() method you should add a
mixin property to the plain old JavaScript object that you pass in:
const exampleComponent = React.createClass({
...
mixins: [
expand,
collapse
]
});
You can safely call mixins from within lifecycle methods and there is nothing wrong with their judicious use.
Reaction now supports component methods, in line with React, making mixins redundant in the case of extending the
Component class. For example, instead of...
class ExampleComponent extends Component {
static mixins = [
expand,
collapse
]
}
function expand() {
...
}
function collapse() {
...
}
...the following will do:
class ExampleComponent extends Component {
expand() {
...
}
collapse() {
...
}
}
Note that mixins will continue to be supported for backwards compatibility. Note also that component methods can be invoked from mixins by way of the
this keyword and vice versa.
Contexts are handled slightly differently to React. The default context is an empty plain old JavaScript object
{} and this is passed down from parent elements to their children by reference. If you implement any
getChildContext() methods, however, it is recommended that you pass down contexts by value. To do so, you can make use of
Object.assign() to effectively clone the context passed in, before amending it and passing it on. Suppose you wish to appraise child elements of their parent element, for example. The parent element's component class might look like the following:
class ParentComponent extends Component {
getChildContext(context) {
const parentElement = this, ///
childContext = Object.assign({}, context, {
parentElement
});
return childContext;
}
...
}
And the child element's component class might look like the following:
class ChildComponent extends Component {
getChildContext(context) {
const { parentElement } = context,
childContext = Object.assign({}, context);
delete childContext.parentElement;
return childContext;
}
...
}
Passing contexts by value in this way will stop one set of components adversely affecting the contexts of others, so long as unique property names are used.
The functionality of the
forceUpdate() method has recently changed. It now simply calls the
remount() method and passes on the update it receives as an argument. This impacts updates in the following ways:
When an element is first mounted, its
render() method is called without an update.
When an element's state is changed, its
render() method is again called without an update.
In either case, because the element is being mounted or re-mounted, the
render() method should return the element's children. It is perfectly safe to return
null or
undefined on occasion, however. In either case the return value will be coerced to an empty array.
Guidance on how to handle updates can be found in the 'Recommended patterns' section at the foot of the Inference readme file.
Automation is thanks to npm scripts, have a look at the
package.json file. The pertinent commands are:
npm run build-debug
npm run watch-debug
You can also start a small development server:
npm start
The example will then be available at http://localhost:8888 and will reload automatically when changes are made.