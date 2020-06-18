openbase logo
reactful

by jscomplete
3.2.4 (see all)

An opinionated CLI for full-stack server-rendered React applications

Reactful

An opinionated practical CLI for developing full-stack server-rendered React applications. You can use it to generate an independent React application (optionally with TypeScript) that's fully-configured to render on both client and server. You can also use it to render simple template applications (without SSR).

This CLI requires Node >= 10.x.

Creating New App

npx reactful create my-awesome-react-app

This will create a new reactful project using the default template (webpack, babel, express, with support for SSR).

You can also use a few different templates using:

npx reactful create -t <template_name> my-awesome-react-app

Supported templates:

  • default: A babel-based configuration (with support for SSR and production buid)
  • typescript: A typescript-based configuration (with support for SSR and production build)
  • simple: A simple Parcel-based configuration (no SSR, no production config)

Once a project is created you can use the "start" command to start it in development mode:

cd my-awesome-react-app

# To start the dev server and dev bundler watchers
npx reactful start

On the "default" and "typescript" templates, the "start" command will run 2 commands concurrently, you can also run them separately with:

npx reactful dev:server # runs on port 1234 by default

npx reactful dev:bundler # this will re-bundle on save

To run all the tests:

npx reactful test

To build and start the app in production:

npx reactful build:all

npx reactful prod:start

If you keep the folder structure initialized by the package, you can use reactful to generate component files. For example:

npx reactful gc ComponentName   # Create a new function component
npx reactful gcc ComponentName  # Create a new class component

These commands will also create a jest snapshot test for the generated component.

Updating Existing React App

While in a React application that's created with this tool, you can always revert things back to the default configurations with the init command. You can also use this command in an empty directory.

cd my-awesome-react-app
npx reactful init

If that directory already has files, reactful will ask you if you want to override them.

Reactful is MIT licensed.

