reactfire-exp

by FirebaseExtended
2.0.0-exp.1 (see all)

Hooks, Context Providers, and Components that make it easy to interact with Firebase.

Overview

Categories

Readme

ReactFire

What is ReactFire?

  • Easy realtime updates for your function components - Hooks like useUserand useFirestoreCollection let you easily subscribe to auth state, realtime data, and all other Firebase SDK events. Plus, they automatically unsubscribe when your component unmounts.
  • Access Firebase libraries from any component - Need the Firestore SDK? useFirestore. Remote Config? useRemoteConfig.
  • Safely configure Firebase libraries - Libraries like Firestore and Remote Config require settings like enablePersistence to be set before any data fetches are made. This can be tough to support in React's world of re-renders. ReactFire gives you useInitFirestore and useInitRemoteConfig hooks that guarantee they're set before anything else.

Install

# npm
npm install --save firebase reactfire

# or

# yarn
yarn add firebase reactfire

Depending on your targeted platforms you may need to install polyfills. The most commonly needed will be globalThis and Proxy.

Docs

Example use

Check out the live version on StackBlitz!

import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';

import { doc, getFirestore } from 'firebase/firestore';
import { FirebaseAppProvider, FirestoreProvider, useFirestoreDocData, useFirestore, useFirebaseApp } from 'reactfire';

const firebaseConfig = {
  /* Add in your config object from the Firebase console */
};

function BurritoTaste() {
  // access the Firestore library
  const burritoRef = doc(useFirestore(), 'tryreactfire', 'burrito');

  // subscribe to a document for realtime updates. just one line!
  const { status, data } = useFirestoreDocData(burritoRef);

  // check the loading status
  if (status === 'loading') {
    return <p>Fetching burrito flavor...</p>;
  }

  return <p>The burrito is {data.yummy ? 'good' : 'bad'}!</p>;
}

function App() {
  const firestoreInstance = getFirestore(useFirebaseApp());
  return (
    <FirestoreProvider sdk={firestoreInstance}>
      <h1>🌯</h1>
      <BurritoTaste />
    </FirestoreProvider>
  );
}

render(
  <FirebaseAppProvider firebaseConfig={firebaseConfig}>
    <App />
  </FirebaseAppProvider>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

Status

Status: Experimental

This repository is maintained by Googlers but is not a supported Firebase product. Issues here are answered by maintainers and other community members on GitHub on a best-effort basis.

Extra Experimental concurrent mode features

These features are marked as extra experimental because they use experimental React features that will not be stable until sometime after React 18 is released.

  • Loading states handled by <Suspense> - ReactFire's hooks throw promises that Suspense can catch. Let React handle loading states for you.
  • Automatically instrument your Suspense load times - Need to automatically instrument your Suspense load times with RUM? Use <SuspenseWithPerf />.

Enable concurrent mode features by following the concurrent mode setup guide and then setting the suspense prop in FirebaseAppProvider:

<FirebaseAppProvider firebaseConfig={firebaseConfig} suspense={true}>

See concurrent mode code samples in example/withSuspense

