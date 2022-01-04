Hooks, Context Providers, and Components that make it easy to interact with Firebase.
useUserand
useFirestoreCollection let you easily subscribe to
auth state, realtime data, and all other Firebase SDK events. Plus, they automatically unsubscribe when your component unmounts.
useFirestore. Remote Config?
useRemoteConfig.
enablePersistence to be set before any data fetches are made. This can be tough to support in React's world of re-renders. ReactFire gives you
useInitFirestore and
useInitRemoteConfig hooks that guarantee they're set before anything else.
# npm
npm install --save firebase reactfire
# or
# yarn
yarn add firebase reactfire
Depending on your targeted platforms you may need to install polyfills. The most commonly needed will be globalThis and Proxy.
Check out the live version on StackBlitz!
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { doc, getFirestore } from 'firebase/firestore';
import { FirebaseAppProvider, FirestoreProvider, useFirestoreDocData, useFirestore, useFirebaseApp } from 'reactfire';
const firebaseConfig = {
/* Add in your config object from the Firebase console */
};
function BurritoTaste() {
// access the Firestore library
const burritoRef = doc(useFirestore(), 'tryreactfire', 'burrito');
// subscribe to a document for realtime updates. just one line!
const { status, data } = useFirestoreDocData(burritoRef);
// check the loading status
if (status === 'loading') {
return <p>Fetching burrito flavor...</p>;
}
return <p>The burrito is {data.yummy ? 'good' : 'bad'}!</p>;
}
function App() {
const firestoreInstance = getFirestore(useFirebaseApp());
return (
<FirestoreProvider sdk={firestoreInstance}>
<h1>🌯</h1>
<BurritoTaste />
</FirestoreProvider>
);
}
render(
<FirebaseAppProvider firebaseConfig={firebaseConfig}>
<App />
</FirebaseAppProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
This repository is maintained by Googlers but is not a supported Firebase product. Issues here are answered by maintainers and other community members on GitHub on a best-effort basis.
These features are marked as extra experimental because they use experimental React features that will not be stable until sometime after React 18 is released.
<Suspense> - ReactFire's hooks throw promises
that Suspense can catch. Let React
handle loading states for you.
Suspense load times - Need to automatically instrument your
Suspense load times with RUM? Use
<SuspenseWithPerf />.
Enable concurrent mode features by following the concurrent mode setup guide and then setting the
suspense prop in
FirebaseAppProvider:
<FirebaseAppProvider firebaseConfig={firebaseConfig} suspense={true}>
See concurrent mode code samples in example/withSuspense