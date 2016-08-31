reacterminator

Node >= 6.0.0

Usage

How to use reacterminator?

Reacterminator converts html into es6 react components.

To get started, annotate your html tags with several simple data attributes that reacterminator recognizes.

For example, you can add a data-component-name attribute to your html to let reacterminator know that it is a react component:

// file: example.html < body > < div data-component-name = "Unicorn" > </ div > </ body >

Then let reacterminator do the work:

reacterminator convert example.html

A file named 'Unicorn.jsx' will be generated at './components/Unicorn.jsx' with the following content:

import React from 'react' ; export default class Unicorn extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div /> ); } }

Please check the kitchen sink test for a comprehensive example of what reacterminator is capable of.

CLI

npm i -g reacterminator

You can use reacterminator or rt for short.

Usage: reacterminator [options] [command] Commands: convert|c <path> convert html files into react component files. generate|g <path> generate custom files. help [cmd] display help for [cmd] Convert html files to react components Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number Examples: $ reacterminator c design.html $ reacterminator c design/ $ reacterminator g components/MyCustom Notes: If the input is a folder, files ending with -ignore.html will be ignored.

NODE

var reacterminator = require ( 'reacterminator' ); var components = reacterminator( { type: 'string' , content: '<div data-component-name="Unicorn""></div>' }, { generatefiles: false , } ); console.log(components.Unicorn.formattedFileSnippet)

Alternatives

Development

Workflow

write spec in read me

write tests

implementation ( please practic TDD by npm run test:watch:mocha )

) ensure the following before you do a PR ( npm test ) linting pass tests pass 100% coverage

)

Setup

install correct node version

nvm install # .nvmrc is used to specify node version nvm use

make sure you can run this command:

npm run test

Resouces