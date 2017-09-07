Install

npm install reactcss --save

Style Object

Define a default styles for your elements:

import reactCSS from 'reactcss' const styles = reactCSS({ 'default' : { card : { background : this .props.background, boxShadow : '0 2px 4px rgba(0,0,0,.15)' , }, }, })

Pass style definitions via inline styles:

<div style={ styles.card } />

Activating Classes

Activate additional classes by passing down objects as additional parameters to reactCSS :

const styles = reactCSS({ 'default' : { card : { background : '#fff' , boxShadow : '0 2px 4px rgba(0,0,0,.15)' , }, }, 'zIndex-2' : { card : { boxShadow : '0 4px 8px rgba(0,0,0,.15)' , }, }, }, { 'zIndex-2' : props.zIndex === 2 , })

Documentation

Examples

Examples and projects built with reactCSS:

