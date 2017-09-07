openbase logo
reactcss

by case
1.2.3

💄 Inline Styles in JS

Downloads/wk

1.3M

1.3M

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ReactCSS

Build Status dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

Inline Styles in JS with support for React, React Native, Autoprefixing, Hover, Pseudo-Elements & Media Queries

Install

npm install reactcss --save

Style Object

Define a default styles for your elements:

import reactCSS from 'reactcss'

const styles = reactCSS({
  'default': {
    card: {
      background: this.props.background,
      boxShadow: '0 2px 4px rgba(0,0,0,.15)',
    },
  },
})

Pass style definitions via inline styles:

<div style={ styles.card } />

Activating Classes

Activate additional classes by passing down objects as additional parameters to reactCSS:

const styles = reactCSS({
  'default': {
    card: {
      background: '#fff',
      boxShadow: '0 2px 4px rgba(0,0,0,.15)',
    },
  },
  'zIndex-2': {
    card: {
      boxShadow: '0 4px 8px rgba(0,0,0,.15)',
    },
  },
}, {
  'zIndex-2': props.zIndex === 2,
})

Documentation

See the Full Documentation

Examples

Examples and projects built with reactCSS:

Felony - Next Level PGP Desktop App React Color - Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more Buffer App Components - A shared set of UI Components React Reactions - Use Reactions from Slack, Facebook, Pokemon, Github and Youtube

