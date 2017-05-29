React Cards

React Cards is inspired by Bruce Hauman's excellent devcards project which aims to provide ClojureScript developers with a visual REPL-like experience especially suited for UI development.

Getting Started

npm install reactcards

Add an entry file (f.e. entry.js)

import {run} from 'reactcards' ; import './someCard' ; if ( module .hot) { module .hot.accept() } run();

Add reactcards to your package.json

"scripts" : { "reactcards" : "reactcards -p 8080 -e ./entry.js" , }

Available options for reactcards

- p, --port <number> Port to run React Card - e, --entry <file> Entry point for React Cards - c, --conf <file> Custom Webpack config file

Now you can simply run

npm run reactcards

React Cards will be available at http://localhost:8080

Also see the create-react-app example project

Example

For quickly testing React Cards run the following command

npm run example

The example includes 2 namespaces and features a number of markdown, tests and component cards. With react cards you can run the tests you have written for a card independent of react cards, run the following command.

npm run example:test

Writing Cards

Quick example. For a more detailed guide read the Writing Cards section.

import React from 'react' import cards from 'reactcards' import {Foo, Bar} from './components' const demo = cards( 'demo' ) demo.card( `## markdown doc you can use markdown for card documentation - foo - bar` , <Foo message= "hello" /> ) demo.card( < Foo message = "hello world" /> ) demo.card( < Bar /> , {title: 'a bar card'})

Creating a Static Version of Your React Cards

Coming soon.

Documentation

Examples

License

Copyright © 2016 Ali Sharif, Stefan Oestreicher and contributors.

Distributed under the terms of the BSD-3-Clause license.