React Cards is inspired by Bruce Hauman's excellent devcards project which aims to provide ClojureScript developers with a visual REPL-like experience especially suited for UI development.
npm install reactcards
Add an entry file (f.e. entry.js)
import {run} from 'reactcards';
import './someCard';
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept()
}
// off we go...
run();
Add reactcards to your package.json
"scripts": {
// ...
"reactcards": "reactcards -p 8080 -e ./entry.js",
// ...
}
Available options for reactcards
-p, --port <number> Port to run React Card
-e, --entry <file> Entry point for React Cards
-c, --conf <file> Custom Webpack config file
Now you can simply run
npm run reactcards
React Cards will be available at http://localhost:8080
Also see the create-react-app example project
For quickly testing React Cards run the following command
npm run example
The example includes 2 namespaces and features a number of markdown, tests and component cards. With react cards you can run the tests you have written for a card independent of react cards, run the following command.
npm run example:test
Quick example. For a more detailed guide read the Writing Cards section.
import React from 'react'
import cards from 'reactcards'
import {Foo, Bar} from './components'
const demo = cards('demo')
demo.card(
`## markdown doc
you can use markdown for card documentation
- foo
- bar`,
<Foo message="hello"/>
)
demo.card(<Foo message="hello world"/>)
demo.card(<Bar/>, {title: 'a bar card'})
Copyright © 2016 Ali Sharif, Stefan Oestreicher and contributors.
Distributed under the terms of the BSD-3-Clause license.