Reactant - A framework for building React applications

Motivation

React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces, but when we want to develop applications based on React, we often have to do a lot of building configuration and many other libraries choices(Picking and learning a React state library and router library, etc.). We also need to consider how our business logic should be abstracted and structured. Everyone who uses React practices their own perception of how React is built, but it doesn't allow us to quickly focus on the business logic itself. As the application business grows in size, we urgently need a framework that can be easily understood and maintained.

And for the structured design of the application's business logic, separation of concern is a good idea. It requires clear boundaries of liability to avoid low maintainability when UI logic and business logic are mixed. We always want to focus on business logic when building applications. It is one of the business core values of an application. We want it to be easy to maintain, and test. Redux remains most popular state library in React. It is fully accord with immutable principles for React. Redux is just a state container, and we're often at a loss for how to really manage those states. We need a framework for scalable, loosely coupled and easily maintainable React applications.

In order to solve these problems, Reactant was created. It's a framework for React.

Features

Dependency injection

Immutable state management

View module

Redux plug-in module

Test bed for unit testing and integration testing

Routing module

Persistence module

Module dynamics

reactant-share - Shared web app support multiple browser windows Shared tab SharedWorker ServiceWorker Browser extension Detached window iframe

Server-side Rendering

How does it differ from Angular?

It is different everywhere except for dependency injection.

What is the biggest advantage of Reactant?

It can architect a variety of large React projects. Reactant advocates a lightweight UI, separating the concerns of the application and UI to greatly enhance the maintainability of the project.

Usage

npx reactant-cli init my-app cd my-app yarn start

Example

Reactant is very easy to get Started. You can try Reactant by visiting the online project.

Here is the counter example:

import React from 'react'; import { ViewModule, createApp, injectable, useConnector, action, state } from 'reactant'; import { render } from 'reactant-web'; @injectable() class Counter { @state count = 0; @action increase() { this.count += 1; } } @injectable() class AppView extends ViewModule { constructor(public counter: Counter) { super(); } component() { const count = useConnector(() => this.counter.count); return ( <button type="button" onClick={() => this.counter.increase()}> {count} </button> ); } } const app = createApp({ main: AppView, modules: [], render, }); app.bootstrap(document.getElementById('app'));

Documentation

You can visit reactant.js.org for more documentation.