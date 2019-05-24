openbase logo
reactackle-selectbox

by bcrumbs
1.1.1 (see all)

Open-source components library built with React and Styled-Components.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

94

GitHub Stars

278

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Reactackle

Reactackle

Open-source components library built with React and Styled Components.

Reactackle is a family of components that make it easy to design beautiful websites and apps. It's still young but we are going to constantly add new components. Also we use it with our open-source web app constructor Booben.

Getting started

Using NPM:

npm install reactackle --save

Using Yarn:

yarn add reactackle

Or you can install components independently:

npm install reactackle-button --save

Docs

Component Demos

Browser Support

At present we aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Opera.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome!

Also we're opened to any proposals. Feel free to submit an issue or just write us a few words.

Stay in touch

License

MIT License

Alternatives

Tutorials

