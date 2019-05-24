Open-source components library built with React and Styled Components.
Reactackle is a family of components that make it easy to design beautiful websites and apps. It's still young but we are going to constantly add new components. Also we use it with our open-source web app constructor Booben.
Using NPM:
npm install reactackle --save
Using Yarn:
yarn add reactackle
Or you can install components independently:
npm install reactackle-button --save
At present we aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Opera.
Contributions are welcome!
Also we're opened to any proposals. Feel free to submit an issue or just write us a few words.