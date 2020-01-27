openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

reactabular-utils

by reactabular
7.0.0 (see all)

A framework for building the React table you need (MIT)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

177

GitHub Stars

905

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/reactabular/reactabular build status codecov OpenCollective OpenCollective

Reactabular - A framework for building the React table you need

Reactabular has been designed to be extensible. Rather than implementing a lot of functionality in its core, it provides extension points. You can, for instance, customize rendering on cell level. It is possible to implement functionality, such as search, pagination, sorting, and inline editing, through composition. The library includes a variety of utilities for this even though you may use third party ones as well.

By default Reactabular operates using a column and a data definition. It doesn't care where those come from. It just renders the table for you. This means Reactabular will fit right into your current data architecture. It doesn't constrain it in any manner.

The chosen approach pushes a lot of complexity out of the core. As a result it might take more code to achieve certain functionalities. This is the price of flexibility. And that's the primary design goal of Reactabular.

If you want to learn more about React, read SurviveJS - Webpack and React.

Example

The following example illustrates the approach used by Reactabular:

/*
import * as Table from 'reactabular-table';
*/

const rows = [
  {
    id: 100,
    name: 'John',
    tools: {
      hammer: true
    },
    country: 'fi'
  },
  {
    id: 101,
    name: 'Jack',
    tools: {
      hammer: false
    },
    country: 'dk'
  }
];
const countries = {
  fi: 'Finland',
  dk: 'Denmark'
};

const columns = [
  {
    property: 'name',
    header: {
      label: 'Name',
      transforms: [
        label => ({
          onClick: () => alert(`clicked ${label}`)
        })
      ]
    }
  },
  {
    property: 'tools',
    header: {
      label: 'Active',
      transforms: [
        label => ({
          onClick: () => alert(`clicked ${label}`)
        })
      ]
    },
    cell: {
      formatters: [
        tools => tools.hammer ? 'Hammertime' : 'nope'
      ]
    }
  },
  {
    property: 'country',
    header: {
      label: 'Country',
      transforms: [
        label => ({
          onClick: () => alert(`clicked ${label}`)
        })
      ]
    },
    cell: {
      formatters: [
        country => countries[country]
      ]
    }
  },
];

<Table.Provider
  className="pure-table pure-table-striped"
  columns={columns}
>
  <Table.Header />

  <Table.Body rows={rows} rowKey="id" />
</Table.Provider>

Available Packages

The following image shows roughly what packages are available. You will need to install them individually based on your needs. It is possible to use packages beyond these, but the ones listed below are maintained within the Reactabular organization:

Reactabular packages

Testimonials

If you've struggled with other React table components, you'll see why this one is the best! - Tim Dorr

It’s not a regular table component it’s a whole framework to work with tables: sorting, drag’n’drop, filtering, etc. And it’s easy to change every part if you need something specific. - Artem Sapegin

Great work with reactabular! Best grid library I've seen in React and tried many of them. - Piotr Zmudzinski

If you are using Reactabular and want to endorse it, let me know.

Sponsors

SurviveJS Kenandy

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site.

Backers

Become a backer and get your image on our README on Github with a link to your site.

alt text alt text

License

MIT. See LICENSE for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial