React-Rails is a flexible tool to use React with Rails. The benefits:
A source code example utilizing React-Rails: https://github.com/BookOfGreg/react-rails-example-app
After reading this README file, additional information about React-Rails can be found in the Wiki page: https://github.com/reactjs/React-Rails/wiki The Wiki page features a significant amount of additional information about React-Rails which includes instructional articles and answers to the most frequently asked questions.
Alternatively, get started with Sprockets
Webpacker provides modern JS tooling for Rails. Here are the listed steps for integrating Webpacker and Rails-React with Rails:
$ rails new my-app
$ cd my-app
react-rails to your Gemfile:
gem 'react-rails'
Note: On rails versions < 6.0, You need to add
gem 'webpacker' to your Gemfile in step 2 above.
$ bundle install
$ rails webpacker:install # OR (on rails version < 5.0) rake webpacker:install
$ rails webpacker:install:react # OR (on rails version < 5.0) rake webpacker:install:react
$ rails generate react:install
This gives you:
app/javascript/components/ directory for your React components
ReactRailsUJS setup in
app/javascript/packs/application.js
app/javascript/packs/server_rendering.js for server-side rendering
Note: On rails versions < 6.0, link the JavaScript pack in Rails view using
javascript_pack_tag helper:
<!-- application.html.erb in Head tag below turbolinks -->
<%= javascript_pack_tag 'application' %>
$ rails g react:component HelloWorld greeting:string
$ rails g react:component my_subdirectory/HelloWorld greeting:string
Note: Your component is added to
app/javascript/components/ by default.
Note: If your component is in a subdirectory you will append the directory path to your erb component call.
Example:
<%= react_component("my_subdirectory/HelloWorld", { greeting: "Hello from react-rails." }) %>
<!-- erb: paste this in view -->
<%= react_component("HelloWorld", { greeting: "Hello from react-rails." }) %>
$ rails s
output: greeting: Hello from react-rails", inspect webpage in your browser too see change in tag props.
The component name tells
react-rails where to load the component. For example:
react_component call
|component
require
react_component("Item")
require("Item")
react_component("items/index")
require("items/index")
react_component("items.Index")
require("items").Index
react_component("items.Index.Header")
require("items").Index.Header
This way, you can access top-level, default, or named exports.
The
require.context inserted into
packs/application.js is used to load components. If you want to load components from a different directory, override it by calling
ReactRailsUJS.useContext:
var myCustomContext = require.context("custom_components", true)
var ReactRailsUJS = require("react_ujs")
// use `custom_components/` for <%= react_component(...) %> calls
ReactRailsUJS.useContext(myCustomContext)
If
require fails to find your component,
ReactRailsUJS falls back to the global namespace, described in Use with Asset Pipeline.
React-Rails supports plenty of file extensions such as: .js, .jsx.js, .js.jsx, .es6.js, .coffee, etcetera! Sometimes this will cause a stumble when searching for filenames.
|Component File Name
react_component call
app/javascript/components/samplecomponent.js
react_component("samplecomponent")
app/javascript/components/sample_component.js
react_component("sample_component")
app/javascript/components/SampleComponent.js
react_component("SampleComponent")
app/javascript/components/SampleComponent.js.jsx
|Has to be renamed to SampleComponent.jsx, then use
react_component("SampleComponent")
If you want to use React-Rails with Typescript, simply run the installer and add @types:
$ bundle exec rails webpacker:install:typescript
$ yarn add @types/react @types/react-dom
Doing this will allow React-Rails to support the .tsx extension. Additionally, it is recommended to add
ts and
tsx to the
server_renderer_extensions in your application configuration:
config.react.server_renderer_extensions = ["jsx", "js", "tsx", "ts"]
You can use
assert_react_component to test component render:
app/views/welcome/index.html.erb
<%= react_component("HelloWorld", { greeting: "Hello from react-rails.", info: { name: "react-rails" } }, { class: "hello-world" }) %>
class WelcomeControllerTest < ActionDispatch::IntegrationTest
test 'assert_react_component' do
get "/welcome"
assert_equal 200, response.status
# assert rendered react component and check the props
assert_react_component "HelloWorld" do |props|
assert_equal "Hello from react-rails.", props[:greeting]
assert_equal "react-rails", props[:info][:name]
assert_select "[class=?]", "hello-world"
end
# or just assert component rendered
assert_react_component "HelloWorld"
end
end
react-rails provides a pre-bundled React.js & a UJS driver to the Rails asset pipeline. Get started by adding the
react-rails gem:
gem 'react-rails'
And then install the react generator:
$ rails g react:install
Then restart your development server.
This will:
//= requires to
application.js
components/ directory for React components
server_rendering.js for server-side rendering
Now, you can create React components in
.jsx files:
// app/assets/javascripts/components/post.jsx
window.Post = createReactClass({
render: function() {
return <h1>{this.props.title}</h1>
}
})
// or, equivalent:
class Post extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h1>{this.props.title}</h1>
}
}
Then, you can render those components in views:
<%= react_component("Post", {title: "Hello World"}) %>
Components must be accessible from the top level, but they may be namespaced, for example:
<%= react_component("Comments.NewForm", {post_id: @post.id}) %>
<!-- looks for `window.Comments.NewForm` -->
react-rails uses a transformer class to transform JSX in the asset pipeline. The transformer is initialized once, at boot. You can provide a custom transformer to
config.react.jsx_transformer_class. The transformer must implement:
#initialize(options), where options is the value passed to
config.react.jsx_transform_options
#transform(code_string) to return a string of transformed code
react-rails provides two transformers,
React::JSX::BabelTransformer (which uses ruby-babel-transpiler) and
React::JSX::JSXTransformer (which uses the deprecated
JSXTransformer.js).
To supply additional transform plugins to your JSX Transformer, assign them to
config.react.jsx_transform_options
react-rails uses the Babel version of the
babel-source gem.
For example, to use
babel-plugin-transform-class-properties :
config.react.jsx_transform_options = {
optional: ['es7.classProperties']
}
//= require react brings
React into your project.
By default, React's [development version] is provided to
Rails.env.development. You can override the React build with a config:
# Here are the defaults:
# config/environments/development.rb
MyApp::Application.configure do
config.react.variant = :development
end
# config/environments/production.rb
MyApp::Application.configure do
config.react.variant = :production
end
Be sure to restart your Rails server after changing these files. See VERSIONS.md to learn which version of React.js is included with your
react-rails version. In some edge cases you may need to bust the sprockets cache with
rake tmp:clear
react-rails includes a view helper and an unobtrusive JavaScript driver which work together to put React components on the page.
The view helper (
react_component) puts a
div on the page with the requested component class & props. For example:
<%= react_component('HelloMessage', name: 'John') %>
<!-- becomes: -->
<div data-react-class="HelloMessage" data-react-props="{"name":"John"}"></div>
On page load, the
react_ujs driver will scan the page and mount components using
data-react-class
and
data-react-props.
The view helper's signature is:
react_component(component_class_name, props={}, html_options={})
component_class_name is a string which identifies a component. See getConstructor for details.
props is either:
#to_json; or
html_options may include:
tag: to use an element other than a
div to embed
data-react-class and
data-react-props.
prerender: true to render the component on the server.
camelize_props to transform a props hash
**other Any other arguments (eg
class:,
id:) are passed through to
content_tag.
react-rails uses a "helper implementation" class to generate the output of the
react_component helper. The helper is initialized once per request and used for each
react_component call during that request. You can provide a custom helper class to
config.react.view_helper_implementation. The class must implement:
#react_component(name, props = {}, options = {}, &block) to return a string to inject into the Rails view
#setup(controller_instance), called when the helper is initialized at the start of the request
#teardown(controller_instance), called at the end of the request
react-rails provides one implementation,
React::Rails::ComponentMount.
react-rails's JavaScript is available as
"react_ujs" in the asset pipeline or from NPM. It attaches itself to the window as
ReactRailsUJS.
Usually,
react-rails mounts & unmounts components automatically as described in Event Handling below.
You can also mount & unmount components from
<%= react_component(...) %> tags using UJS:
// Mount all components on the page:
ReactRailsUJS.mountComponents()
// Mount components within a selector:
ReactRailsUJS.mountComponents(".my-class")
// Mount components within a specific node:
ReactRailsUJS.mountComponents(specificDOMnode)
// Unmounting works the same way:
ReactRailsUJS.unmountComponents()
ReactRailsUJS.unmountComponents(".my-class")
ReactRailsUJS.unmountComponents(specificDOMnode)
You can use this when the DOM is modified by AJAX calls or modal windows.
ReactRailsUJS checks for various libraries to support their page change events:
Turbolinks
pjax
jQuery
ReactRailsUJS will automatically mount components on
<%= react_component(...) %> tags and unmount them when appropriate.
If you need to re-detect events, you can call
detectEvents:
// Remove previous event handlers and add new ones:
ReactRailsUJS.detectEvents()
For example, if
Turbolinks is loaded after
ReactRailsUJS, you'll need to call this again. This function removes previous handlers before adding new ones, so it's safe to call as often as needed.
If
Turbolinks is
imported via Webpacker (and thus not available globally),
ReactRailsUJS will be unable to locate it. To fix this, you can temporarily add it to the global namespace:
// Order is particular. First start Turbolinks:
Turbolinks.start();
// Add Turbolinks to the global namespace:
window.Turbolinks = Turbolinks;
// Remove previous event handlers and add new ones:
ReactRailsUJS.detectEvents();
// (Optional) Clean up global namespace:
delete window.Turbolinks;
getConstructor
Components are loaded with
ReactRailsUJS.getConstructor(className). This function has two built-in implementations:
className in the global namespace.
requires files and accesses named exports, as described in Get started with Webpacker.
You can override this function to customize the mapping of name-to-constructor. Server-side rendering also uses this function.
You can render React components inside your Rails server with
prerender: true:
<%= react_component('HelloMessage', {name: 'John'}, {prerender: true}) %>
<!-- becomes: -->
<div data-react-class="HelloMessage" data-react-props="{"name":"John"}">
<h1>Hello, John!</h1>
</div>
(It will also be mounted by the UJS on page load.)
Server rendering is powered by
ExecJS and subject to some requirements:
react-rails must load your code. By convention, it uses
server_rendering.js, which was created
by the install task. This file must include your components and their dependencies (eg, Underscore.js).
document or
window. Prerender processes don't have access to
document or
window,
so jQuery and some other libs won't work in this environment :(
ExecJS supports many backends. CRuby users will get the best performance from
mini_racer.
Server renderers are stored in a pool and reused between requests. Threaded Rubies (eg jRuby) may see a benefit to increasing the pool size beyond the default
0.
These are the default configurations:
# config/application.rb
# These are the defaults if you don't specify any yourself
module MyApp
class Application < Rails::Application
# Settings for the pool of renderers:
config.react.server_renderer_pool_size ||= 1 # ExecJS doesn't allow more than one on MRI
config.react.server_renderer_timeout ||= 20 # seconds
config.react.server_renderer = React::ServerRendering::BundleRenderer
config.react.server_renderer_options = {
files: ["server_rendering.js"], # files to load for prerendering
replay_console: true, # if true, console.* will be replayed client-side
}
# Changing files matching these dirs/exts will cause the server renderer to reload:
config.react.server_renderer_extensions = ["jsx", "js"]
config.react.server_renderer_directories = ["/app/assets/javascripts", "/app/javascript/"]
end
end
Some of ExecJS's backends are stateful (eg, mini_racer, therubyracer). This means that any side-effects of a prerender will affect later renders with that renderer.
To manage state, you have a couple options:
#before_render /
#after_render hooks as described below
per_request_react_rails_prerenderer to manage state for a whole controller action.
To check out a renderer for the duration of a controller action, call the
per_request_react_rails_prerenderer helper in the controller class:
class PagesController < ApplicationController
# Use the same React server renderer for the entire request:
per_request_react_rails_prerenderer
end
Then, you can access the ExecJS context directly with
react_rails_prerenderer.context:
def show
react_rails_prerenderer # => #<React::ServerRendering::BundleRenderer>
react_rails_prerenderer.context # => #<ExecJS::Context>
# Execute arbitrary JavaScript code
# `self` is the global context
react_rails_prerenderer.context.exec("self.Store.setup()")
render :show
react_rails_prerenderer.context.exec("self.Store.teardown()")
end
react_rails_prerenderer may also be accessed in before- or after-actions.
react-rails depends on a renderer class for rendering components on the server. You can provide a custom renderer class to
config.react.server_renderer. The class must implement:
#initialize(options={}), which accepts the hash from
config.react.server_renderer_options
#render(component_name, props, prerender_options) to return a string of HTML
react-rails provides two renderer classes:
React::ServerRendering::ExecJSRenderer and
React::ServerRendering::BundleRenderer.
ExecJSRenderer offers two other points for extension:
#before_render(component_name, props, prerender_options) to return a string of JavaScript to execute before calling
React.render
#after_render(component_name, props, prerender_options) to return a string of JavaScript to execute after calling
React.render
Any subclass of
ExecJSRenderer may use those hooks (for example,
BundleRenderer uses them to handle
console.* on the server).
Components can also be server-rendered directly from a controller action with the custom
component renderer. For example:
class TodoController < ApplicationController
def index
@todos = Todo.all
render component: 'TodoList', props: { todos: @todos }, tag: 'span', class: 'todo'
end
end
You can also provide the "usual"
render arguments:
content_type,
layout,
location and
status. By default, your current layout will be used and the component, rather than a view, will be rendered in place of
yield. Custom data-* attributes can be passed like
data: {remote: true}.
Prerendering is set to
true by default, but can be turned off with
prerender: false.
You can generate a new component file with:
rails g react:component ComponentName prop1:type prop2:type ...
For example,
rails g react:component Post title:string published:bool published_by:instanceOf{Person}
would generate:
var Post = createReactClass({
propTypes: {
title: PropTypes.string,
published: PropTypes.bool,
publishedBy: PropTypes.instanceOf(Person)
},
render: function() {
return (
<React.Fragment>
Title: {this.props.title}
Published: {this.props.published}
Published By: {this.props.publishedBy}
</React.Fragment>
);
}
});
The generator also accepts options:
--es6: use
class ComponentName extends React.Component
--coffee: use CoffeeScript
Accepted PropTypes are:
any,
array,
bool,
element,
func,
number,
object,
node,
shape,
string
instanceOf takes an optional class name in the form of
instanceOf{className}.
oneOf behaves like an enum, and takes an optional list of strings in the form of
'name:oneOf{one,two,three}'.
oneOfType takes an optional list of react and custom types in the form of
'model:oneOfType{string,number,OtherType}'.
Note that the arguments for
oneOf and
oneOfType must be enclosed in single quotes
to prevent your terminal from expanding them into an argument list.
If you use Jbuilder to pass a JSON string to
react_component, make sure your JSON is a stringified hash,
not an array. This is not the Rails default -- you should add the root node yourself. For example:
# BAD: returns a stringified array
json.array!(@messages) do |message|
json.extract! message, :id, :name
json.url message_url(message, format: :json)
end
# GOOD: returns a stringified hash
json.messages(@messages) do |message|
json.extract! message, :id, :name
json.url message_url(message, format: :json)
end
You can configure
camelize_props option:
MyApp::Application.configure do
config.react.camelize_props = true # default false
end
Now, Ruby hashes given to
react_component(...) as props will have their keys transformed from underscore- to camel-case, for example:
{ all_todos: @todos, current_status: @status }
# becomes:
{ "allTodos" => @todos, "currentStatus" => @status }
You can also specify this option in
react_component:
<%= react_component('HelloMessage', {name: 'John'}, {camelize_props: true}) %>
Keep your
react_ujs up to date,
yarn upgrade
React-Rails 2.4.x uses React 16+ which no longer has React Addons. Therefore the pre-bundled version of react no longer has an addons version, if you need addons still, there is the 2.3.1+ version of the gem that still has addons.
If you need to make changes in your components for the prebundled react, see the migration docs here:
For the vast majority of cases this will get you most of the migration:
React.Prop ->
Prop
import PropTypes from 'prop-types' (Webpacker only)
bundle exec rails webpacker:install:react to update npm packages (Webpacker only)
1) While using installers.(rails webpacker:install:react && rails webpacker:install) Error:
public/packs/manifest.json. Possible causes:
1. You want to set webpacker.yml value of compile to true for your environment
unless you are using the `webpack -w` or the webpack-dev-server.
2. webpack has not yet re-run to reflect updates.
3. You have misconfigured Webpacker's config/webpacker.yml file.
4. Your webpack configuration is not creating a manifest.
or
yarn: error: no such option: --dev
ERROR: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'add'
Fix: Try updating yarn package.
sudo apt remove cmdtest
sudo apt remove yarn
curl -sS https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/pubkey.gpg | sudo apt-key add -
echo "deb https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/ stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/yarn.list
sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install yarn
yarn install
ExecJS::ProgramError (identifier 'Set' undefined):
(execjs):1
If you see any variation of this issue, see Using TheRubyRacer
TheRubyRacer hasn't updated LibV8 (The library that powers Node.js) from v3 in 2 years, any new features are unlikely to work.
LibV8 itself is already beyond version 7 therefore many serverside issues are caused by old JS engines and fixed by using an up to date one such as MiniRacer or TheRubyRhino on JRuby.
Hot Module Replacement is possible with this gem as it does just pass through to Webpacker. Please open an issue to let us know tips and tricks for it to add to the wiki.
Sample repo that shows HMR working with
react-rails: https://github.com/edelgado/react-rails-hmr
One caveat is that currently you cannot Server-Side Render along with HMR.
