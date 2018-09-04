openbase logo
react_tree_theme_packaged_yahng_sungho

by frontend-collective
1.17.0 (see all)

A file explorer theme for React Sortable Tree

Popularity

Downloads/wk

149

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Sortable Tree File Explorer Theme

theme appearance

Features

  • You can click anywhere on a node to drag it.
  • More compact design, with indentation alone used to represent tree depth.

Usage

npm install --save react-sortable-tree-theme-file-explorer

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import SortableTree from 'react-sortable-tree';
import FileExplorerTheme from 'react-sortable-tree-theme-file-explorer';

export default class Tree extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {
      treeData: [{ title: 'src/', children: [{ title: 'index.js' }] }],
    };
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div style={{ height: 400 }}>
        <SortableTree
          treeData={this.state.treeData}
          onChange={treeData => this.setState({ treeData })}
          theme={FileExplorerTheme}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

