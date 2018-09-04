react_tree_theme_packaged_yahng_sungho

React Sortable Tree File Explorer Theme
Features
- You can click anywhere on a node to drag it.
- More compact design, with indentation alone used to represent tree depth.
Usage
npm install --save react-sortable-tree-theme-file-explorer
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import SortableTree from 'react-sortable-tree';
import FileExplorerTheme from 'react-sortable-tree-theme-file-explorer';
export default class Tree extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
treeData: [{ title: 'src/', children: [{ title: 'index.js' }] }],
};
}
render() {
return (
<div style={{ height: 400 }}>
<SortableTree
treeData={this.state.treeData}
onChange={treeData => this.setState({ treeData })}
theme={FileExplorerTheme}
/>
</div>
);
}
}