React on Rails integrates Rails with (server rendering of) Facebook's React front-end framework.
See the documentation at shakacode.com/react-on-rails/docs.
To provide a high performance framework for integrating Ruby on Rails with React via the Webpacker gem, especially regarding React Server-Side Rendering for better SEO and improved performance.
Given that
rails/webpacker gem already provides basic React integration, why would you use "React on Rails"?
See Rails/Webpacker React Integration Options for comparisons to other gems.
spec/dummy which demonstrates several uses of
react_on_rails is available on heroku through this link
Requires creating a free account.
Ruby on Rails >=5, rails/webpacker >= 4.2, Ruby >= 2.7
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome. See Contributing to get started, and the list of help wanted issues.
