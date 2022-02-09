News

ShakaCode now maintains the official successor to rails/webpacker , shakapacker .

, . Project is updated to support Rails 7 and Shakapacker v6+!

These are the docs for React on Rails 13. To see the older docs: v12 and v11.

About

React on Rails integrates Rails with (server rendering of) Facebook's React front-end framework.

This project is maintained by the software consulting firm ShakaCode. We focus on Ruby on Rails applications with React front-ends, often using TypeScript or ReScript (ReasonML). We also build React Native apps and Gatsby sites. See our recent work for examples of what we do. ShakaCode.com (HiChee.com) is hiring developers that like working on open-source.

Are you interested in optimizing your webpack setup for React on Rails including code splitting with react-router and loadable-components with server-side rendering for SEO and hot-reloading for developers? We did this for Popmenu, lowering Heroku costs 20-25% while getting a 73% decrease in average response times. Several years later, Popmenu is serving millions of SSR requests per day React on Rails.

Check out React on Rails Pro. For more information, feel free to contact Justin Gordon, justin@shakacode.com, maintainer of React on Rails.

Documentation

See the documentation at shakacode.com/react-on-rails/docs.

Project Objective

To provide a high performance framework for integrating Ruby on Rails with React via the Webpacker gem, especially regarding React Server-Side Rendering for better SEO and improved performance.

Features and Why React on Rails?

Given that rails/webpacker gem already provides basic React integration, why would you use "React on Rails"?

See Rails/Webpacker React Integration Options for comparisons to other gems.

Online demo

See the react-webpack-rails-tutorial for an example of a live implementation and code.

A deployed version of the project spec/dummy which demonstrates several uses of react_on_rails is available on heroku through this link

ShakaCode Forum Premium Content

Requires creating a free account.

Prerequisites

Ruby on Rails >=5, rails/webpacker >= 4.2, Ruby >= 2.7

Support

Discussions: Post your questions regarding React on Rails

forum.shakacode.com : Other discussions

@railsonmaui on Twitter

See NEWS.md for more notes over time.

See Projects using and KUDOS for React on Rails. Please submit yours! Please edit either page or email us and we'll add your info. We also love stars as it helps us attract new users and contributors.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome. See Contributing to get started, and the list of help wanted issues.

Work with Us

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.