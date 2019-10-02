react2angular

The easiest way to embed React components in Angular 1 apps! (opposite of angular2react)

Installation

yarn add react2angular react react-dom prop-types npm install react2angular react react-dom prop-types --save

Usage

1. Create a React component

import { Component } from 'react' class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return < div > < p > FooBar: {this.props.fooBar} </ p > < p > Baz: {this.props.baz} </ p > </ div > } }

2. Expose it to Angular

import { react2angular } from 'react2angular' angular .module( 'myModule' , []) .component( 'myComponent' , react2angular(MyComponent, [ 'fooBar' , 'baz' ]))

Note: If you defined propTypes on your component, they will be used to compute component's bindings, and you can omit the 2nd argument:

... .component( 'myComponent' , react2angular(MyComponent))

If propTypes are defined and you passed in a 2nd argument, the argument will override propTypes .

3. Use it in your Angular 1 code

< my-component foo-bar = "3" baz = "'baz'" > </ my-component >

Note: All React props are converted to AngularJS one-way bindings. If you are passing functions into your React component, they need to be passed as a function ref, rather than as an invokable expression. Keeping an existing AngularJS-style expression will result in infinite loops as the function re-evaluates on each digest loop.

Dependency Injection

It's easy to pass services/constants/etc. to your React component: just pass them in as the 3rd argument, and they will be available in your component's Props. For example:

import { Component } from 'react' import { react2angular } from 'react2angular' class MyComponent extends Component { state = { data : '' } componentDidMount() { this .props.$http.get( '/path' ).then( res => this .setState({ data : res.data }) ) } render() { return < div > { this.props.FOO } { this.state.data } </ div > } } angular .module( 'myModule' , []) .constant( 'FOO' , 'FOO!' ) .component( 'myComponent' , react2angular(MyComponent, [], [ '$http' , 'FOO' ]))

Note: If you have an injection that matches the name of a prop, then the value will be resolved with the injection, not the prop.

Tests

npm test

License

Apache2