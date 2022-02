A React component to generate QRCode with logo. Inspired by zpao/qrcode.react, also support chinese.

Installation

npm install qrcode-react

Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var QRCode = require ( 'qrcode-react' ); ReactDOM.render( < QRCode value = "http://facebook.github.io/react/" /> , mountNode );

Available Props