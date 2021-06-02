🚀 Rocket Scripts

🚀 Rocket Scripts are development scripts for React web apps and React electron apps.

These scripts are not support CLI for easy usage.

But, you can easy combine the many other environments (e.g. Back-End API Server, Puppeteer...) in API usage.

For example, you can available like below.

https://github.com/rocket-hangar/rocket-scripts-templates/blob/master/examples/web-with-backend/scripts/start.ts

import { serverStart } from '@myorg/api-server' ; import { start } from '@rocket-scripts/web' ; import puppeteer from 'puppeteer' ; ( async ( ) => { const remoteDebuggingPort: number = +( process.env.INSPECT_CHROME ?? 9222 ); const serverPort: number = +( process.env.API_SERVER_PORT ?? 9455 ); await serverStart( { port: serverPort } ); const { port } = await start( { app: 'client', webpackDevServerConfig: { proxy: { '/api': { target: `http: changeOrigin: true , logLevel: 'debug', pathRewrite: { '^/api': '', }, }, }, }, } ); const browser = await puppeteer.launch( { headless: false , args: [ '--start-fullscreen', `--remote-debugging-port=${remoteDebuggingPort}`, ], devtools: true , } ); const [page] = await browser.pages( ); await page.goto( `http: await page.waitForFunction( ` document .querySelector( '#app h1' ).innerHTML === 'Hello World!'`, { timeout: 1000 * 60, polling: 1000 * 3, }, ); } )( );

https://github.com/rocket-hangar/rocket-scripts-templates/blob/master/examples/repeat-profiling/scripts/start.tsx

// 1. Start Front-End development server // 2. Start Chromium Broser with Puppeteer // 3. Start performance profiling with shortcut on Interactive CLI import { start } from '@rocket-scripts/web'; import { Divider } from '@ssen/dev-server-components'; import chokidar from 'chokidar'; import { format } from 'date-fns'; import { FSWatcher } from 'fs'; import fs from 'fs-extra'; import { Text, useInput } from 'ink'; import path from 'path'; import puppeteer, { Browser } from 'puppeteer'; import React, { useCallback, useEffect, useState } from 'react'; const profileStore: string = path.join(process.cwd(), 'profiles'); function ProfileRepeater({ browser, pageUrl, shortcuts, }: { browser: Browser; pageUrl: string; shortcuts: { record: string; clean: string; }; }) { const [profiles, setProfiles] = useState<string[]>([]); const run = useCallback(async () => { const page = await browser.newPage(); const profile: string = path.join( profileStore, `animate-${format(new Date(), 'yyyy-MM-dd-hhmmss')}.json`, ); await page.tracing.start({ path: profile, screenshots: true, // @see ~/tracing.categories.json // const cdp: CDPSession = await page._client; // const categories = await cdp.send('Tracing.getCategories'); categories: [ 'devtools.timeline', 'disabled-by-default-devtools.timeline', 'disabled-by-default-devtools.timeline.frame', 'disabled-by-default-devtools.timeline.stack', 'disabled-by-default-v8.cpu_profiler', 'disabled-by-default-v8.cpu_profiler.hires', 'memory', ], }); await page.goto(pageUrl); await page.waitFor(4000); await page.tracing.stop(); await page.close(); }, [browser, pageUrl]); useEffect(() => { function update() { setProfiles( fs.readdirSync(profileStore).filter((file) => /^animate-/.test(file)), ); } const watcher: FSWatcher = chokidar .watch([`${profileStore}/*.json`]) .on('add', update) .on('unlink', update); return () => { watcher.close(); }; }, []); useInput((input) => { switch (input) { case shortcuts.record: run(); break; case shortcuts.clean: for (const file of fs.readdirSync(profileStore)) { if (/[0-9]{4}-[0-9]{2}-[0-9]{2}-[0-9]{6}\.json$/.test(file)) { fs.removeSync(path.join(profileStore, file)); } } break; } }); return ( <> <Divider bold> {`Profiles (${shortcuts.record}) Create a new profile (${shortcuts.clean}) Clean temp profiles`} </Divider> {profiles.map((file) => ( <Text key={file}>{file}</Text> ))} </> ); } (async () => { const remoteDebuggingPort: number = +(process.env.INSPECT_CHROME ?? 9222); const webPort: number = +(process.env.DEV_SERVER_PORT ?? 9633); await fs.mkdirp(profileStore); const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ userDataDir: process.env.CHROMIUM_USER_DATA_DEBUG, headless: false, args: [ '--start-fullscreen', `--remote-debugging-port=${remoteDebuggingPort}`, ], devtools: true, }); await start({ app: 'app', port: webPort, children: ( <ProfileRepeater browser={browser} pageUrl={`http://localhost:${webPort}`} shortcuts={{ record: 'x', clean: 'c' }} /> ), }); })();

Quick start React Web app development

https://github.com/rocket-hangar/rocket-scripts-templates/blob/master/templates/web/README.md

npx generate-github-directory https://github.com/rocket-hangar/workspace-template my-project cd my-project npx generate-github-directory https://github.com/rocket-hangar/rocket-scripts-templates/tree/master/templates/web my-app yarn cd my-app yarn run start

Fish shell function # add ~/.config/fish/config.fish function generate-web-project set project $argv[1] set app $argv[2] if [ -z $project ] || [ -z $app ] echo "Undefined arguments $project $app : generate-web-project project app" else # create a workspace directory generate-github-directory https://github.com/rocket-hangar/workspace-template $project cd $project # create an app generate-github-directory https://github.com/rocket-hangar/rocket-scripts-templates/tree/master/templates/web $app cd $app cd .. echo "👍 Generated! follow next steps" echo "Add $app to workspaces of package.json" echo "And, yarn install" # open project in your IDE # webstorm . # code . end end

Quick start React Electron app development

https://github.com/rocket-hangar/rocket-scripts-templates/tree/master/templates/electron

npx generate-github-directory https://github.com/rocket-hangar/workspace-template my-project cd my-project npx generate-github-directory https://github.com/rocket-hangar/rocket-scripts-templates/tree/master/templates/electron my-app yarn cd my-app yarn run start

