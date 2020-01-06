openbase logo
Readme

npm install zdog react-zdog
# or
yarn add zdog react-zdog

react-zdog is a declarative abstraction of zdog, a cute pseudo 3d-engine. Doing zdog in React allows you to break up your scene graph into declarative, re-usable components with clean, reactive semantics. Try a live demo here.

How it looks like

import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import React from 'react'
import { Illustration, Shape } from 'react-zdog'

ReactDOM.render(
  <Illustration zoom={8}>
    <Shape stroke={20} color="lightblue" rotate={{ x: Math.PI }} />
  </Illustration>,
  document.getElementById('root')
)

API

Coming soon ... For now, this little demo here has it all covered. react-zdog basically forwards props to zdog primitives, anything you can do in zdog is possible here, too.

Illustration

The Illustration object is your portal into zdog. It forwards unreserved properties to the internal Zdog.Illustration instance. The component auto adjusts to re-size changes and fills out the wrapping relative/absolute parent. 

<Canvas element="svg" /> // Can be either 'svg' or 'canvas'

Hooks

All hooks can only be used inside the Illustration element because they rely on context updates!

useRender(callback, dependencies=[])

If you're running effects that need to get updated every frame, useRender gives you access to the render-loop.

import { useRender } from 'react-zdog'

function Spin({ children }) {
  const ref = useRef(undefined)
  useRender(t => ref.current.rotate.y += 0.01)
  return (
    <Anchor ref={ref}>
      {children}
    </Anchor>
  )
}

useZdog()

Gives you access to the underlying state-model.

import { useZdog } from 'react-zdog'

function MyComponent() {
  const {
    illu,             // The parent Zdog.Illustration object
    scene,            // The Zdog.Anchor object that's being used as the default scene
    size,             // Current canvas size
  } = useZdog()

