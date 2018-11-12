React component that encapsulates YouTube IFrame Player API and exposes player controls using the component properties.

Implementation

componentDidMount callback is used to replace the rendered element with an iframe that loads a YouTube Player.

componentWillReceiveProps is used to detect when component properties change, compare them with the state of the YouTube Player and call YouTube IFrame Player API when necessary.

Usage

import YoutubePlayer from 'react-youtube-player' ; < YoutubePlayer videoId = '' playbackState = 'unstarted' configuration = { { showinfo: 0 , controls: 0 } } />

Demo

To run the demo: