react-youtube

by tjallingt
7.13.1

react.js powered YouTube player component

Readme

Release Tests Example

react-youtube

Simple React component acting as a thin layer over the YouTube IFrame Player API

Features

Installation

$ npm install react-youtube

Usage

<YouTube
  videoId={string}                  // defaults -> null
  id={string}                       // defaults -> null
  className={string}                // defaults -> null
  containerClassName={string}       // defaults -> ''
  title={string}                    // defaults -> null
  opts={obj}                        // defaults -> {}
  onReady={func}                    // defaults -> noop
  onPlay={func}                     // defaults -> noop
  onPause={func}                    // defaults -> noop
  onEnd={func}                      // defaults -> noop
  onError={func}                    // defaults -> noop
  onStateChange={func}              // defaults -> noop
  onPlaybackRateChange={func}       // defaults -> noop
  onPlaybackQualityChange={func}    // defaults -> noop
/>

For convenience it is also possible to access the PlayerState constants through react-youtube: YouTube.PlayerState contains the values that are used by the YouTube IFrame Player API.

Example

import React from 'react';
import YouTube from 'react-youtube';

class Example extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const opts = {
      height: '390',
      width: '640',
      playerVars: {
        // https://developers.google.com/youtube/player_parameters
        autoplay: 1,
      },
    };

    return <YouTube videoId="2g811Eo7K8U" opts={opts} onReady={this._onReady} />;
  }

  _onReady(event) {
    // access to player in all event handlers via event.target
    event.target.pauseVideo();
  }
}

Controlling the player

You can access & control the player in a way similar to the official api:

The API component will pass an event object as the sole argument to each of those functions the event handler props. The event object has the following properties:

  • The event's target identifies the video player that corresponds to the event.
  • The event's data specifies a value relevant to the event. Note that the onReady event does not specify a data property.

License

MIT

Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
12 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I will be lying if I tell you I don't love react-youtube! I remember using this AMAZING library during my early days with React. I used this to display a critical video when I was building a React Web Application for an NGO. I was aware of displaying YouTube videos on iframes on normal websites and this was the first time I wanted to do something similar on React. This is when I was in the market for a React implementation of the Youtube iframe component and this is the easiest one I found given the beginner I was. I used this library on this page on the app https://letsbethechange.in/about . I was really happy with the easy-to-use nature of this library along with its amazing customization! Even though, my use case was fairly simple, I also remember seeing a lot of customizable features. You can find me using this library in one of my libraries here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/lbtcwebsite/blob/master/package.json#L29 . If you want to show YouTube Videos on your React App, react-youtube is the WAY TO GO!

Giuseppe ChiruzziTorino, Italy4 Ratings0 Reviews
October 2, 2020

