Karthik Ravishankar ● Bengaluru India ● 46 Rating s ● 36 Review s ● I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)

12 days ago

Great Documentation Easy to Use

I will be lying if I tell you I don't love react-youtube! I remember using this AMAZING library during my early days with React. I used this to display a critical video when I was building a React Web Application for an NGO. I was aware of displaying YouTube videos on iframes on normal websites and this was the first time I wanted to do something similar on React. This is when I was in the market for a React implementation of the Youtube iframe component and this is the easiest one I found given the beginner I was. I used this library on this page on the app https://letsbethechange.in/about . I was really happy with the easy-to-use nature of this library along with its amazing customization! Even though, my use case was fairly simple, I also remember seeing a lot of customizable features. You can find me using this library in one of my libraries here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/lbtcwebsite/blob/master/package.json#L29 . If you want to show YouTube Videos on your React App, react-youtube is the WAY TO GO!