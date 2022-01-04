Simple React component acting as a thin layer over the YouTube IFrame Player API
$ npm install react-youtube
<YouTube
videoId={string} // defaults -> null
id={string} // defaults -> null
className={string} // defaults -> null
containerClassName={string} // defaults -> ''
title={string} // defaults -> null
opts={obj} // defaults -> {}
onReady={func} // defaults -> noop
onPlay={func} // defaults -> noop
onPause={func} // defaults -> noop
onEnd={func} // defaults -> noop
onError={func} // defaults -> noop
onStateChange={func} // defaults -> noop
onPlaybackRateChange={func} // defaults -> noop
onPlaybackQualityChange={func} // defaults -> noop
/>
For convenience it is also possible to access the PlayerState constants through react-youtube:
YouTube.PlayerState contains the values that are used by the YouTube IFrame Player API.
import React from 'react';
import YouTube from 'react-youtube';
class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
const opts = {
height: '390',
width: '640',
playerVars: {
// https://developers.google.com/youtube/player_parameters
autoplay: 1,
},
};
return <YouTube videoId="2g811Eo7K8U" opts={opts} onReady={this._onReady} />;
}
_onReady(event) {
// access to player in all event handlers via event.target
event.target.pauseVideo();
}
}
You can access & control the player in a way similar to the official api:
The
APIcomponent will pass an event object as the sole argument to each of those functionsthe event handler props. The event object has the following properties:
- The event's
targetidentifies the video player that corresponds to the event.
- The event's
dataspecifies a value relevant to the event. Note that the
onReadyevent does not specify a
dataproperty.
MIT
I will be lying if I tell you I don't love react-youtube! I remember using this AMAZING library during my early days with React. I used this to display a critical video when I was building a React Web Application for an NGO. I was aware of displaying YouTube videos on iframes on normal websites and this was the first time I wanted to do something similar on React. This is when I was in the market for a React implementation of the Youtube iframe component and this is the easiest one I found given the beginner I was. I used this library on this page on the app https://letsbethechange.in/about . I was really happy with the easy-to-use nature of this library along with its amazing customization! Even though, my use case was fairly simple, I also remember seeing a lot of customizable features. You can find me using this library in one of my libraries here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/lbtcwebsite/blob/master/package.json#L29 . If you want to show YouTube Videos on your React App, react-youtube is the WAY TO GO!