React calendar component with yearly view.

$ npm install react-yearly-calendar

Demo

http://belkalab.github.io/react-yearly-calendar/

Or taste an example usage below:

var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var {Calendar, CalendarControls} = require ( 'react-yearly-calendar' ); function onDatePicked ( date ) { alert(date); } ReactDOM.render( < Calendar year = {2018} onPickDate = {onDatePicked} /> , document.getElementById('calendar') );

Options

Calendar

Prop Type Description Default year React.PropTypes.number.isRequired year to be displayed current year selectedDay moment.js object selected day today forceFullWeeks React.PropTypes.bool match calendar row end with row start false showDaysOfWeek React.PropTypes.bool show table header with days of week true showWeekSeparators React.PropTypes.bool shows a blank column between one week and another true firstDayOfWeek React.PropTypes.number select first day of week 0 (Sunday) selectRange React.PropTypes.bool enable selecting ranges false selectedRange [moment.js obj, moment.js obj] selected range of dates in the form [start, end] customClasses React.PropTypes.object, React.PropTypes.func custom days/periods coloring (see section below) titles React.PropTypes.func function mapping dates to html titles

CalendarControls

Prop Type Description Default year React.PropTypes.number.isRequired current year number current year showTodayButton React.PropTypes.bool show Today button on top left true

Callbacks

Calendar

Prop Type Syntax Description onPickDate React.PropTypes.func function(selectedDay, dayClasses) {} called when user clicks on a day. dayClasses is a string representing the classes applied to that day onPickRange React.PropTypes.func function(rangeStart, rangeEnd) {} called when user selects a range of dates (only in selectRange mode)

CalendarControls

Prop Type Syntax Description onPrevYear React.PropTypes.func function() {} called on user clicking « (previous year button) onNextYear React.PropTypes.func function() {} called on user clicking » (next year button) goToToday React.PropTypes.func function() {} called on user clicking the today button

Styling guide

The calendar is rendered as an html table element, to ensure proper displaying even in case the style isn't being loaded.

Take a look at the css file in examples/basic/src/style.css . Here are some head-ups if you want to style it yourself.

table.calendar : the main element that renders the calendar

: the main element that renders the calendar table.calendar thead : renders the week day names

: renders the week day names table.calendar thead th.bolder : adds bolder class to Sundays

: adds class to Sundays table.calendar td.month-name : first column in table body, showing month names

: first column in table body, showing month names table.calendar td.prev-month , table.calendar td.next-month : classes applied to the days of the previous and next month showed in a month's row to fill it up. Day numbers and callbacks are present even in these cells, so we suggest to play with text color to make days less intrusive and add pointer-events: none to prevent clicking.

, : classes applied to the days of the previous and next month showed in a month's row to fill it up. Day numbers and callbacks are present even in these cells, so we suggest to play with text color to make days less intrusive and add to prevent clicking. table.calendar td.week-separator : class applied to table cells used to separate one week from another. As above, pointer-events: none is suggested

: class applied to table cells used to separate one week from another. As above, is suggested table.calendar td.selected : the currently selected day

: the currently selected day table.calendar td.bolder : the days which are Sundays

: the days which are Sundays table.calendar td.range : the days in the selected range

: the days in the selected range table.calendar td.range-left , table.calendar td.range-right : the left and right boundaries of the selected range

div.calendar-controls : the main CalendarControls container

: the main CalendarControls container div.calendar-controls .current-year : the current year

: the current year div.calendar-controls .controls : applies to next and previous arrows and to today button

: applies to next and previous arrows and to today button div.calendar-controls .today : the today button

Responsive

A first attempt at making this design responsive can be seen here (window width < 1200px triggers mobile layout). Suggestions and feedback on this are welcome on issue #10

Custom days/periods colors

By passing the customClasses prop, you can have a fine control on which CSS classes are assigned to each day.

customClasses can be a function accepting a moment object as a parameter, giving back the css class to be applied to the given day.

const customClasses = day => ( day.isBefore( moment([day.year(), 2 , 21 ]) ) || day.isAfter( moment([day.year(), 11 , 21 ]) ) ) ? 'cheap low-season' : 'expensive high-season'

If customClasses is an object, the Calendar will use the keys as css classes and the values as rules to apply them. if the value is an array of strings in the form YYYY-MM-DD , those days will be given the css class. Useful for single days , like holidays! if the value is an object with a start and an end value (still in the YYYY-MM-DD form), the days in that period will be given the css class. Nice for seasons! if the value is a string of comma-separated, three-letter weekdays names in the form "ddd,ddd" , the class will be given to the days of the week appearing on the string. Great for closing days during the week! if the value is a function returning a boolean value, the class will be assigned using the function itself as a test. A must have for the finest tuning!

is an object, the Calendar will use the keys as css classes and the values as rules to apply them.

Confused? see the snippet below or try it yourself with this interactive example!

const customCSSclasses = { holidays : [ '2018-04-25' , '2018-05-01' , '2018-06-02' , '2018-08-15' , '2018-11-01' ], spring : { start : '2018-03-21' , end : '2018-6-20' }, summer : { start : '2018-06-21' , end : '2018-09-22' }, autumn : { start : '2018-09-23' , end : '2018-12-21' }, weekend : 'Sat,Sun' , winter : day => day.isBefore( moment([ 2018 , 2 , 21 ]) ) || day.isAfter( moment([ 2018 , 11 , 21 ])) }

Build it yourself

Clone and run

$ npm install

License

react-yearly-calendar is Copyright (c) 2016-2020 Belka s.r.l.

It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file (TL;DR: MIT license).

