React calendar component with yearly view.
$ npm install react-yearly-calendar
http://belkalab.github.io/react-yearly-calendar/
Or taste an example usage below:
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var {Calendar, CalendarControls} = require('react-yearly-calendar');
function onDatePicked(date) {
alert(date);
}
ReactDOM.render(
<Calendar
year={2018}
onPickDate={onDatePicked}
/>,
document.getElementById('calendar')
);
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|year
|React.PropTypes.number.isRequired
|year to be displayed
|current year
|selectedDay
|moment.js object
|selected day
|today
|forceFullWeeks
|React.PropTypes.bool
|match calendar row end with row start
|false
|showDaysOfWeek
|React.PropTypes.bool
|show table header with days of week
|true
|showWeekSeparators
|React.PropTypes.bool
|shows a blank column between one week and another
|true
|firstDayOfWeek
|React.PropTypes.number
|select first day of week
|0 (Sunday)
|selectRange
|React.PropTypes.bool
|enable selecting ranges
|false
|selectedRange
[moment.js obj, moment.js obj]
|selected range of dates in the form
[start, end]
|customClasses
|React.PropTypes.object, React.PropTypes.func
|custom days/periods coloring (see section below)
|titles
|React.PropTypes.func
|function mapping dates to html titles
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|year
|React.PropTypes.number.isRequired
|current year number
|current year
|showTodayButton
|React.PropTypes.bool
|show Today button on top left
|true
|Prop
|Type
|Syntax
|Description
|onPickDate
|React.PropTypes.func
|function(selectedDay, dayClasses) {}
|called when user clicks on a day.
dayClasses is a string representing the classes applied to that day
|onPickRange
|React.PropTypes.func
|function(rangeStart, rangeEnd) {}
|called when user selects a range of dates (only in
selectRange mode)
|Prop
|Type
|Syntax
|Description
|onPrevYear
|React.PropTypes.func
|function() {}
|called on user clicking
« (previous year button)
|onNextYear
|React.PropTypes.func
|function() {}
|called on user clicking
» (next year button)
|goToToday
|React.PropTypes.func
|function() {}
|called on user clicking the
today button
The calendar is rendered as an html
table element, to ensure proper displaying even in case the style isn't being loaded.
Take a look at the css file in
examples/basic/src/style.css. Here are some head-ups if you want to style it yourself.
table.calendar: the main element that renders the calendar
table.calendar thead: renders the week day names
table.calendar thead th.bolder: adds
bolder class to Sundays
table.calendar td.month-name: first column in table body, showing month names
table.calendar td.prev-month,
table.calendar td.next-month: classes applied to the days of the previous and next month showed in a month's row to fill it up. Day numbers and callbacks are present even in these cells, so we suggest to play with text color to make days less intrusive and add
pointer-events: none to prevent clicking.
table.calendar td.week-separator: class applied to table cells used to separate one week from another. As above,
pointer-events: none is suggested
table.calendar td.selected: the currently selected day
table.calendar td.bolder: the days which are Sundays
table.calendar td.range: the days in the selected range
table.calendar td.range-left,
table.calendar td.range-right: the left and right boundaries of the selected range
div.calendar-controls: the main CalendarControls container
div.calendar-controls .current-year: the current year
div.calendar-controls .controls: applies to next and previous arrows and to today button
div.calendar-controls .today: the today button
A first attempt at making this design responsive can be seen here (window width < 1200px triggers mobile layout). Suggestions and feedback on this are welcome on issue #10
By passing the
customClasses prop, you can have a fine control on which CSS classes are assigned to each day.
customClasses can be a function accepting a moment object as a parameter, giving back the css class to be applied to the given day.
const customClasses = day => ( day.isBefore( moment([day.year(),2,21]) ) || day.isAfter( moment([day.year(),11,21]) ) ) ? 'cheap low-season': 'expensive high-season'
customClasses is an object, the Calendar will use the keys as css classes and the values as rules to apply them.
YYYY-MM-DD, those days will be given the css class. Useful for single days, like holidays!
start and an
end value (still in the
YYYY-MM-DD form), the days in that period will be given the css class. Nice for seasons!
"ddd,ddd", the class will be given to the days of the week appearing on the string. Great for closing days during the week!
Confused? see the snippet below or try it yourself with this interactive example!
const customCSSclasses = {
holidays: [
'2018-04-25',
'2018-05-01',
'2018-06-02',
'2018-08-15',
'2018-11-01'
],
spring: {
start: '2018-03-21',
end: '2018-6-20'
},
summer: {
start: '2018-06-21',
end: '2018-09-22'
},
autumn: {
start: '2018-09-23',
end: '2018-12-21'
},
weekend: 'Sat,Sun',
winter: day => day.isBefore( moment([2018,2,21]) ) || day.isAfter( moment([2018,11,21]))
}
Clone and run
$ npm install
react-yearly-calendar is Copyright (c) 2016-2020 Belka s.r.l.
It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file (TL;DR: MIT license).
