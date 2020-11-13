openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-yearly-calendar

by BelkaLab
1.2.6 (see all)

React.js Yearly Calendar Component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

679

GitHub Stars

549

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Calendar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-yearly-calendar

React calendar component with yearly view.

npm version Alt text

$ npm install react-yearly-calendar

Demo

http://belkalab.github.io/react-yearly-calendar/

http://belkalab.github.io/react-yearly-calendar/

Or taste an example usage below:

var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var {Calendar, CalendarControls} = require('react-yearly-calendar');

function onDatePicked(date) {
  alert(date);
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <Calendar
    year={2018}
    onPickDate={onDatePicked}
  />,
  document.getElementById('calendar')
);

Options

Calendar

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
yearReact.PropTypes.number.isRequiredyear to be displayedcurrent year
selectedDaymoment.js objectselected daytoday
forceFullWeeksReact.PropTypes.boolmatch calendar row end with row startfalse
showDaysOfWeekReact.PropTypes.boolshow table header with days of weektrue
showWeekSeparatorsReact.PropTypes.boolshows a blank column between one week and anothertrue
firstDayOfWeekReact.PropTypes.numberselect first day of week0 (Sunday)
selectRangeReact.PropTypes.boolenable selecting rangesfalse
selectedRange[moment.js obj, moment.js obj]selected range of dates in the form [start, end]
customClassesReact.PropTypes.object, React.PropTypes.funccustom days/periods coloring (see section below)
titlesReact.PropTypes.funcfunction mapping dates to html titles

CalendarControls

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
yearReact.PropTypes.number.isRequiredcurrent year numbercurrent year
showTodayButtonReact.PropTypes.boolshow Today button on top lefttrue

Callbacks

Calendar

PropTypeSyntaxDescription
onPickDateReact.PropTypes.funcfunction(selectedDay, dayClasses) {}called when user clicks on a day. dayClasses is a string representing the classes applied to that day
onPickRangeReact.PropTypes.funcfunction(rangeStart, rangeEnd) {}called when user selects a range of dates (only in selectRange mode)

CalendarControls

PropTypeSyntaxDescription
onPrevYearReact.PropTypes.funcfunction() {}called on user clicking « (previous year button)
onNextYearReact.PropTypes.funcfunction() {}called on user clicking » (next year button)
goToTodayReact.PropTypes.funcfunction() {}called on user clicking the today button

Styling guide

The calendar is rendered as an html table element, to ensure proper displaying even in case the style isn't being loaded.

Take a look at the css file in examples/basic/src/style.css. Here are some head-ups if you want to style it yourself.

  • table.calendar: the main element that renders the calendar
  • table.calendar thead: renders the week day names
  • table.calendar thead th.bolder: adds bolder class to Sundays
  • table.calendar td.month-name: first column in table body, showing month names
  • table.calendar td.prev-month, table.calendar td.next-month: classes applied to the days of the previous and next month showed in a month's row to fill it up. Day numbers and callbacks are present even in these cells, so we suggest to play with text color to make days less intrusive and add pointer-events: none to prevent clicking.
  • table.calendar td.week-separator: class applied to table cells used to separate one week from another. As above, pointer-events: none is suggested
  • table.calendar td.selected: the currently selected day
  • table.calendar td.bolder: the days which are Sundays
  • table.calendar td.range: the days in the selected range
  • table.calendar td.range-left, table.calendar td.range-right: the left and right boundaries of the selected range
  • div.calendar-controls: the main CalendarControls container
  • div.calendar-controls .current-year: the current year
  • div.calendar-controls .controls: applies to next and previous arrows and to today button
  • div.calendar-controls .today: the today button

Responsive

A first attempt at making this design responsive can be seen here (window width < 1200px triggers mobile layout). Suggestions and feedback on this are welcome on issue #10

Custom days/periods colors

By passing the customClasses prop, you can have a fine control on which CSS classes are assigned to each day.

  • customClasses can be a function accepting a moment object as a parameter, giving back the css class to be applied to the given day.
const customClasses = day => ( day.isBefore( moment([day.year(),2,21]) ) || day.isAfter( moment([day.year(),11,21]) ) ) ? 'cheap low-season': 'expensive high-season'
  • If customClasses is an object, the Calendar will use the keys as css classes and the values as rules to apply them.
    • if the value is an array of strings in the form YYYY-MM-DD, those days will be given the css class. Useful for single days, like holidays!
    • if the value is an object with a start and an end value (still in the YYYY-MM-DD form), the days in that period will be given the css class. Nice for seasons!
    • if the value is a string of comma-separated, three-letter weekdays names in the form "ddd,ddd", the class will be given to the days of the week appearing on the string. Great for closing days during the week!
    • if the value is a function returning a boolean value, the class will be assigned using the function itself as a test. A must have for the finest tuning!

Confused? see the snippet below or try it yourself with this interactive example!

const customCSSclasses = {
  holidays: [
    '2018-04-25',
    '2018-05-01',
    '2018-06-02',
    '2018-08-15',
    '2018-11-01'
  ],
  spring: {
    start: '2018-03-21',
    end: '2018-6-20'
  },
  summer: {
    start: '2018-06-21',
    end: '2018-09-22'
  },
  autumn: {
    start: '2018-09-23',
    end: '2018-12-21'
  },
  weekend: 'Sat,Sun',
  winter: day => day.isBefore( moment([2018,2,21]) ) || day.isAfter( moment([2018,11,21]))
}

Build it yourself

Clone and run

$ npm install

License

react-yearly-calendar is Copyright (c) 2016-2020 Belka s.r.l.

It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file (TL;DR: MIT license).

About Belka

Belka is a Digital Agency focused on design, mobile applications development and custom solutions. We love open source software! You can see our projects or look at our case studies.

Interested? Hire us to help you build your next amazing project.

www.belkadigital.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
280K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rbc
react-big-calendargcal/outlook like calendar component
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
166K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
reaviz📊 Data visualization library for React
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
@fullcalendar/reactAn official React component for FullCalendar
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
110K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
react-calendar-timelineA modern and responsive react timeline component.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Abandoned
2Poor Documentation
cal
@nivo/calendarnivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial