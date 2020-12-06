Yandex.Maps JS API bindings for React
You can find the documentation at https://react-yandex-maps.now.sh
Feel free to submit issues and/or PRs if you found bugs 🐞 or have some features in mind! The documentation improvements will be super appreciated, if you feel that docs are lacking in some places 📝👩🔬
If you want to work on the library locally:
npm install
dist folder
npm run dev
cd docs && npm install
npm run dev
If everything went well, you now have documentation running on
http://localhost:3000
You can find special sandbox page on
http://localhost:3000/sandbox
Now you can make changes to the library and see them applied to the sandbox in real time.
When you commit changes, eslint will make sure that there are no linting errors and prettier will format your code based on the repo settings.
When you push changes, jest will run a set of unit tests to make sure that all of them are passing.
Thanks to all contributors for help with supporting the library
Thanks to @effrenus and his yandex-map-react for inspiring this library