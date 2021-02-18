Simple and configurable React component to prettify XMLs.

Install

npm install --save react-xml-viewer

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import XMLViewer from 'react-xml-viewer' const xml = '<hello>World</hello>' export default class App extends Component { render () { return ( < div > < XMLViewer xml = {xml} /> </ div > ) } }

Props

xml (string)

A xml string to prettify. Default: undefined Example: <hello>World</hello>

indentSize (number)

The size of the indentation. Default: 2

invalidXml (node)

When the xml is invalid, invalidXml will be returned. Default:

Invalid XML!

collapsible (bool)

Allow collapse/expand tags by click on them When tag is collapsed its content and attributes are hidden. Only is shown Default: false

theme (object)

Key Type Default Description attributeKeyColor color #2a7ab0 set the attribute key color ( <tag attribute-key="hello" /> ) attributeValueColor color #008000 set the attribute value color ( <tag attr="Attribute value"> ) cdataColor color #1D781D set the cdata element color ( <![CDATA[some stuff]]> ) commentColor color #aaa set the comment color ( <!-- this is a comment --> ) separatorColor color #333 set the separators colors ( <, >, </, />, =, <?, ?> ) tagColor color #d43900 set the tag name color ( <tag-name /> ) textColor color #333 set the text color ( <tag>Text</tag> ) overflowBreak bool false adjust the xml to fit in the parent width without overflowing

Example: Changing attribute key and value color

import React, { Component } from 'react' import XMLViewer from 'react-xml-viewer' const xml = '<hello attr="World" />' const customTheme = { "attributeKeyColor" : "#FF0000" , "attributeValueColor" : "#000FF" } export default class App extends Component { render () { return ( < div > < XMLViewer xml = {xml} theme = {customTheme} /> </ div > ) } }

Run with typescript

If you have difficulties to run with typescript declare module 'react-xml-viewer' to react-app-env.d.ts

License

MIT © alissonmbr