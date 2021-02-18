Simple and configurable React component to prettify XMLs.
npm install --save react-xml-viewer
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import XMLViewer from 'react-xml-viewer'
const xml = '<hello>World</hello>'
export default class App extends Component {
render () {
return (
<div>
<XMLViewer xml={xml} />
</div>
)
}
}
A xml string to prettify.
Default: undefined
Example:
<hello>World</hello>
The size of the indentation. Default: 2
When the xml is invalid, invalidXml will be returned. Default:
Allow collapse/expand tags by click on them When tag is collapsed its content and attributes are hidden. Only is shown Default: false
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
|attributeKeyColor
|color
|#2a7ab0
|set the attribute key color (
<tag attribute-key="hello" />)
|attributeValueColor
|color
|#008000
|set the attribute value color (
<tag attr="Attribute value">)
|cdataColor
|color
|#1D781D
|set the cdata element color (
<![CDATA[some stuff]]>)
|commentColor
|color
|#aaa
|set the comment color (
<!-- this is a comment -->)
|separatorColor
|color
|#333
|set the separators colors (
<, >, </, />, =, <?, ?>)
|tagColor
|color
|#d43900
|set the tag name color (
<tag-name />)
|textColor
|color
|#333
|set the text color (
<tag>Text</tag>)
|overflowBreak
|bool
|false
|adjust the xml to fit in the parent width without overflowing
Example: Changing attribute key and value color
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import XMLViewer from 'react-xml-viewer'
const xml = '<hello attr="World" />'
const customTheme = {
"attributeKeyColor": "#FF0000",
"attributeValueColor": "#000FF"
}
export default class App extends Component {
render () {
return (
<div>
<XMLViewer xml={xml} theme={customTheme} />
</div>
)
}
}
If you have difficulties to run with typescript declare module 'react-xml-viewer' to react-app-env.d.ts
MIT © alissonmbr