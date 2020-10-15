A simple and user-friendly XML parser for React-native developers. This library's goal is to parse simple XML responses, from and to string.

Installation

$ npm install react- xml - parser

Example

XML:

< Library > < Books count = '1' > < Book id = '1' > < Name > Me Before You </ Name > < Author > Jojo Moyes </ Author > </ Book > </ Books > < Music count = 1 > < CD id = '2' > < Name > Houses of the Holy </ Name > < Artist > Led Zeppelin </ Artist > </ CD > </ Music > </ Library >

JS:

var XMLParser = require ( 'react-xml-parser' ); var xml = new XMLParser().parseFromString(xmlText); console .log(xml); console .log(xml.getElementsByTagName( 'Name' ));

Output:

{ name : 'Library' , attributes : {}, value : '' , children : [ { name : 'Books' , attributes : { count : '1' }, value : '' , children : [ { name : 'Book' , attributes : { id : '1' }, value : '' , children : [ { name : 'Name' , attributes : {}, value : 'Me Before You' , children : [] }, { name : 'Author' , attributes : {}, value : 'Jojo Moyes' , children : [] } ] } ] }, { name : 'Music' , attributes : { count : '1' }, value : '' , children : [ { name : 'CD' , attributes : { id : '2' }, value : '' , children : [ { name : 'Name' , attributes : {}, value : 'Houses of the Holy' , children : [] }, { name : 'Artist' , attributes : {}, value : 'Led Zeppelin' , children : [] } ] } ] } ] } [ { name: 'Name', attributes: {}, value: 'Me Before You', children: [] }, { name : 'Name' , attributes : {}, value : 'Houses of the Holy' , children : [] } ]

Usage

Methods that are currently supported:

parseFromString(string): Returns an XML object as described in the example output that represents the input text. toString(XML object): Returns text representation of an input XML. getElementsByTagName(string): Returns all tags with the same name as the method's input string (case-insensitive). for all possible tags, use '*' as input.

License

ISC