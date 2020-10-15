A simple and user-friendly XML parser for React-native developers. This library's goal is to parse simple XML responses, from and to string.
$ npm install react-xml-parser
XML:
<?xml version='1.0' encoding='utf-8'?>
<Library>
<Books count='1'>
<Book id='1'>
<Name>Me Before You</Name>
<Author>Jojo Moyes</Author>
</Book>
</Books>
<Music count=1>
<CD id='2'>
<Name>Houses of the Holy</Name>
<Artist>Led Zeppelin</Artist>
</CD>
</Music>
</Library>
JS:
var XMLParser = require('react-xml-parser');
var xml = new XMLParser().parseFromString(xmlText); // Assume xmlText contains the example XML
console.log(xml);
console.log(xml.getElementsByTagName('Name'));
Output:
// XML parsing response
{
name: 'Library', attributes: {}, value: '', children: [
{
name: 'Books', attributes: { count: '1' }, value: '', children: [
{
name: 'Book', attributes: { id: '1' }, value: '', children: [
{
name: 'Name', attributes: {}, value: 'Me Before You', children: []
}, {
name: 'Author', attributes: {}, value: 'Jojo Moyes', children: []
}
]
}
]
},
{
name: 'Music', attributes: { count: '1' }, value: '', children: [
{
name: 'CD', attributes: { id: '2' }, value: '', children: [
{
name: 'Name', attributes: {}, value: 'Houses of the Holy', children: []
}, {
name: 'Artist', attributes: {}, value: 'Led Zeppelin', children: []
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
// getElementsByTagName response
[
{
name: 'Name', attributes: {}, value: 'Me Before You', children: []
}, {
name: 'Name', attributes: {}, value: 'Houses of the Holy', children: []
}
]
Methods that are currently supported:
parseFromString(string): Returns an XML object as described in the example output that represents the input text.
toString(XML object): Returns text representation of an input XML.
getElementsByTagName(string): Returns all tags with the same name as the method's input string (case-insensitive). for all possible tags, use '*' as input.
ISC