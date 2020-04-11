X-editable for react using react-bootstrap.
react-x-editable allows text in place edit or click to edit functionality.
Support both
inline and
popup text edit mode (Form/Popover).
Build in supported inputs are
Text,
Textarea,
Select,
Checklist (check box list)
Supported
Customizable inputs where user can create own user defined inputs easily.
npm install react-x-editable
Or
git clone https://github.com/ni3galave/react-x-editable.git
cd react-x-editable/
npm install
npm start
Then open http://localhost:8080/ to see demo examples.
Simple Text field example with popover edit mode.
import Editable from 'react-x-editable';
..
...
render(){
return (
<Editable
name="username"
dataType="text"
mode="popup"
title="Please enter username"
/>
);
}
....
...
MIT.