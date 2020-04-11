openbase logo
by Nitin Galave
0.0.10-beta (see all)

React X editable using react-bootstrap.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

342

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NPM License

NPM

react-x-editable

X-editable for react using react-bootstrap.

Quick Overview

react-x-editable allows text in place edit or click to edit functionality.

Features :

  • Support both inline and popup text edit mode (Form/Popover).

  • Build in supported inputs are Text, Textarea, Select,Checklist (check box list)

  • Supported Customizable inputs where user can create own user defined inputs easily.

    Getting started

    npm install react-x-editable
Or
git clone https://github.com/ni3galave/react-x-editable.git     
cd react-x-editable/        

npm install     
npm start

    Then open http://localhost:8080/ to see demo examples.

Live Demo | Documentation

Quick Usage :

Simple Text field example with popover edit mode.

import Editable from 'react-x-editable';
..
...
render(){
   return (
     <Editable
       name="username"
       dataType="text"
       mode="popup"
       title="Please enter username"
     />
   );
}
....
...

License

MIT.

