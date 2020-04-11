X-editable for react using react-bootstrap.

Quick Overview

react-x-editable allows text in place edit or click to edit functionality.

Features :

Support both inline and popup text edit mode (Form/Popover).

Build in supported inputs are Text , Textarea , Select , Checklist (check box list)

Supported Customizable inputs where user can create own user defined inputs easily. Getting started npm install react-x-editable Or git clone https://github.com/ni3galave/react-x-editable.git cd react-x-editable/ npm install npm start Then open http://localhost:8080/ to see demo examples.

Quick Usage :

Simple Text field example with popover edit mode.

import Editable from 'react-x-editable' ; .. ... render (){ return ( <Editable name= "username" dataType= "text" mode= "popup" title= "Please enter username" /> ); } .... ...

License

MIT.