This component allows you to have some control over contenteditable content. It's especially useful for when you need to implement something that a textarea or input field can't provide -- i.e., something like Twitter's tweet-box that implements syntax highlighting, and auto-link creation, as seen in the above example. If you're looking for simple inline-editing, this module can work for that too, but I would suggest using traditional input fields where possible for improved cross-browser compatibility, and better accessibility.

This module works well in the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and iOS Safari. It mostly works in IE, thanks to a series of unfortunate hacks. Further testing for accessibility and browser support is required, and other features need to be implemented, such as paragraph/newline support.

It's worth looking at the supplied example to get a sense of how to use this module.

Install

npm install react-wysiwyg

Run the example

git clone https://github.com/bmcmahen/react-wysiwyg.git && cd react-wysiwyg npm install make build make example

Usage

var ContentEditable = require ( 'react-wysiwyg' ); var Example = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { html : 'default text' , placeholder : false , editing : false } }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < ContentEditable tagName = 'div' onChange = {this.onChange} html = {this.state.html} preventStyling noLinebreaks placeholder = {this.state.placeholder} placeholderText = 'Your Name' editing = {this.state.editing} /> < button onClick = {this.enableEditing} > Enable Editing </ button > </ div > ); }, onChange: function(textContent, setPlaceholder) { if (setPlaceholder) { this.setState({ placeholder: true, html: '' }) } else { this.setState({ placeholder: false, html: textContent }) } }, enableEditing: function(){ // set your contenteditable field into editing mode. this.setState({ editing: true }); } });

Tests