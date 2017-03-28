This component allows you to have some control over
contenteditable content. It's especially useful for when you need to implement something that a
textarea or
input field can't provide -- i.e., something like Twitter's tweet-box that implements syntax highlighting, and auto-link creation, as seen in the above example. If you're looking for simple inline-editing, this module can work for that too, but I would suggest using traditional
input fields where possible for improved cross-browser compatibility, and better accessibility.
This module works well in the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and iOS Safari. It mostly works in IE, thanks to a series of unfortunate hacks. Further testing for accessibility and browser support is required, and other features need to be implemented, such as paragraph/newline support.
It's worth looking at the supplied example to get a sense of how to use this module.
$ npm install react-wysiwyg
$ git clone https://github.com/bmcmahen/react-wysiwyg.git && cd react-wysiwyg
$ npm install
$ make build
$ make example
var ContentEditable = require('react-wysiwyg');
var Example = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function(){
return {
html: 'default text',
placeholder: false,
editing: false
}
},
render: function(){
return (
<div>
<ContentEditable
tagName='div'
onChange={this.onChange}
html={this.state.html}
preventStyling
noLinebreaks
placeholder={this.state.placeholder}
placeholderText='Your Name'
editing={this.state.editing}
/>
<button onClick={this.enableEditing}>
Enable Editing
</button>
</div>
);
},
onChange: function(textContent, setPlaceholder) {
if (setPlaceholder) {
this.setState({
placeholder: true,
html: ''
})
} else {
this.setState({
placeholder: false,
html: textContent
})
}
},
enableEditing: function(){
// set your contenteditable field into editing mode.
this.setState({ editing: true });
}
});
make test