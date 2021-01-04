A wrapper for create-react-app's
react-scripts to allow seamless usage of scripts and styles served from
webpack-dev-server while developing a theme or plugin.
Important Note: This project is brand new, and largely untested. We recommend using it as a learning tool rather than depending on it for critical development work.
Run
npx create-react-app app-name --scripts-version react-wp-scripts --php-namespace="Your_Namespace" /path/to/your/project/folder to generate a new create-react-app project configured to use these custom scripts.
app-name with the name of the app, as you want it to appear in the name index of package.json.
Your_Namespace with the PHP namespace you would like to use for this file; it will default to
ReactWPScripts.
/path/to/your/project/folder with the directory, relative to current working directory to generate files in.
The file
react-wp-scripts.php will be created within your generated project folder.
Once installed, you can require this file from your theme or plugin code:
require __DIR__ . '/react-wp-scripts.php';
function myproject_enqueue_assets() {
// In a theme, pass in the stylesheet directory:
\ReactWPScripts\enqueue_assets( get_stylesheet_directory() );
// In a plugin, pass the plugin dir path:
\ReactWPScripts\enqueue_assets( plugin_dir_path( __FILE__ ) );
}
add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', 'myproject_enqueue_assets' );
This will load all generated JS and CSS into your theme or plugin.
You may now use the
react-scripts commands as normal while you develop.
enqueue_assets
The
enqueue_assets function takes two arguments: the filesystem path to the project directory containing the
src and
build folders, and an optional array argument which may be used to customize script handles and dependencies. Available options:
base_url: The URL of the project base that contains the
src and
build directories. If not specified, this URL will be inferred from the provided directory path string.
handle: The handle to use when registering the app's script and stylesheet. This will default to the last part of the directory passed to enqueue_assets.
scripts: An array of script dependencies to load before your bundle.
styles: An array of stylesheet dependencies to load before your bundle.
This project solves two issues that prevent seamless usage of Webpack projects in WordPress themes and plugins:
When you run
npm run build in a
create-react-app project,
react-scripts uses the
webpack-manifest-plugin to output an
assets-manifest.json file containing the paths of all generated assets. Since files are generated with content hashes in their filename, this file can be ingested from PHP to ensure we are enqueueing the right scripts or styles for our application.
Running
npm start, on the other hand, doesn't output a thing: this is because
webpack-dev-server compiles files in-memory and does not write anything to disk, but also because the development webpack configuration does not contain that
webpack-manifest-plugin (as the output files have no hash). If the dev server used a static host and port we could hard-code the URIs for those development bundles into our WordPress themes and plugins, but
react-scripts tries to pick an unused port for your server so the port may change.
react-wp-scripts wraps the default
react-scripts "start" command with code that tweaks the development Webpack and
webpack-dev-server configuration objects, injecting cross-origin headers, a
webpack-manifest-plugin plugin configured to output from within
webpack-dev-server, and other optimizations to allow WordPress and the Webpack build to properly communicate. All successful builds will now create an
assets-manifest.json file, either at the project root (when the development server is running) or in the
build/ directory (as part of a static build).
Finally, the PHP in
loader.php uses the location of the generated
assets-manifest.json file to enqueue scripts either from the development server or from the static
build/ directory.
If the development server will not start or WordPress is showing script errors, try deleting the
assets-manifest.json in the project root then re-start the development server.
If the development server is not running, the root
assets-manifest.json is not present, and scripts still will not load, re-run
npm run build to re-generate any build assets that may be missing.
If you get an error that you cannot reduplicate a method in the
ReactWPScripts namespace, the cause is likely that two copies of
loader.php are present in separate plugins or themes. Switch the copy in the plugin or theme under development to use a different namespace to avoid collision.
By default create-react-app's webpack dev server does NOT use HTTPS. If your WordPress site uses HTTPS, you are likely to get a 404 error like
https://localhost:3000/static/js/bundle.js in WordPress, even though the webpack dev server, when accessed directly works fine.
To fix this, you must enable HTTPS for the webpack server.
0) Create a .env file in your plugin's root directory, if it does not exist.
1) In .env add
HTTPS=true
2) Stop and restart the dev server.
3) Load the new HTTPS localhost URL in the browser and dismiss any untrusted certificate warnings.
See this PR for more information.