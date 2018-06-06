openbase logo
rw

react-wow

by skyvow
1.0.0 (see all)

🐶 Using CSS animation in your react components.

Readme

React WOW Build Status npm version Coverage Status

Using CSS animation in your react components.

Demo

依赖

安装

$ npm install --save react-wow

示例


import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import ReactWOW from 'react-wow'

const App = () => <ReactWOW animation='fadeIn'><img src='https://unsplash.it/900/900/?random' /></ReactWOW>

ReactDOM.render(<App/>, document.getElementById('app'))

使用方法

$ git clone https://github.com/skyvow/react-wow.git
$ cd react-wow
$ npm install
$ npm start
npm run <script>描述
dll动态链接库，预编译资源模块，必须在start之前执行一次。
start服务启动在 3000 端口，代码热替换开启。
build编译程序到 build 目录下（默认目录 ~/build）。
lint检查所有 .js 文件是否规范。更多
dist输出编译后的 dist 文件。
test运行测试用例，并输出测试覆盖率报告。
ghpages部署 GitHub Pages 站点。

感谢

贡献

有任何意见或建议都欢迎提 issue

License

MIT

