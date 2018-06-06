React WOW

Using CSS animation in your react components.

依赖

安装

$ npm install

示例

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import ReactWOW from 'react-wow' const App = () => < ReactWOW animation = 'fadeIn' > < img src = 'https://unsplash.it/900/900/?random' /> </ ReactWOW > ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app'))

使用方法

$ git clone https://github.com/skyvow/react-wow.git $ cd react-wow $ npm install $ npm start

npm run <script> 描述 dll 动态链接库，预编译资源模块，必须在 start 之前执行一次。 start 服务启动在 3000 端口，代码热替换开启。 build 编译程序到 build 目录下（默认目录 ~/build）。 lint 检查所有 .js 文件是否规范。更多 dist 输出编译后的 dist 文件。 test 运行测试用例，并输出测试覆盖率报告。 ghpages 部署 GitHub Pages 站点。

感谢

贡献

有任何意见或建议都欢迎提 issue

License

MIT