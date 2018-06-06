Using CSS animation in your react components.
$ npm install --save react-wow
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import ReactWOW from 'react-wow'
const App = () => <ReactWOW animation='fadeIn'><img src='https://unsplash.it/900/900/?random' /></ReactWOW>
ReactDOM.render(<App/>, document.getElementById('app'))
$ git clone https://github.com/skyvow/react-wow.git
$ cd react-wow
$ npm install
$ npm start
npm run <script>
|描述
dll
|动态链接库，预编译资源模块，必须在
start之前执行一次。
start
|服务启动在 3000 端口，代码热替换开启。
build
|编译程序到 build 目录下（默认目录 ~/build）。
lint
|检查所有 .js 文件是否规范。更多
dist
|输出编译后的 dist 文件。
test
|运行测试用例，并输出测试覆盖率报告。
ghpages
|部署 GitHub Pages 站点。
