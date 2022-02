React world map

clickable world map with continent areas

click on an area to select it (approx. continents)

selecting it will change the className --> you add css to change the color

built of SVG paths

npm install react-world-map --save

or, include

< script src = "" https: // cdn.jsdelivr.net / gh / heatherbooker / react-world-map @ master / dist / index.js "> </ script >

in your html to use the script directly.

then in your index.jsx or main.jsx (see bottom for css):

Controlled component:

<WorldMap selected={ 'sa' } onSelect={ (continent) => {} } />

Uncontrolled component:

<WorldMap />

Uncontrolled component also supports multiple selection using the multiple = { true } prop. Example:

<WorldMap multiple={ true } />

Full usage:

const React, { useState } = require ( 'react' ); const ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); const WorldMap = require ( 'react-world-map' ); function YourMainComponent ( ) { const [selected, onSelect] = useState( null ); return ( <> <h1> Hello World Map!</h1> <WorldMap selected={ selected } onSelect={ onSelect } /> </> ); } ReactDOM.render( <YourMainComponent />, document.getElementById('react-app') )

Props

onSelect: (continentCode) => void

selected: continentCode

whereas the list of possible continents is as follows:

na - North America

- North America sa - South America

- South America af - Africa

- Africa eu - Europe

- Europe as - Asia

- Asia oc - Oceania

make sure to set your css to target the map:

.map-selected { fill : #E3DA37 ; } .map-unselected { fill : #699EAA ; } .map-selected :hover , .map-unselected :hover { cursor : pointer; }

Please feel free to fork and PR if you think you have developed something useful!

license: WTFPL

bonus: blog post on the making of this map :)