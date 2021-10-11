openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rwf

react-world-flags

by SMU
1.4.0 (see all)

Easy to use SVG flags of the world for react

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CircleCI

react-world-flags

Easy to use SVG flags of the world for react

Demo

Installation

npm install react-world-flags

Usage

import Flag from 'react-world-flags'

<Flag code={ code } />

Where code is the two letter, three letter or three digit country code.

You can also pass an optional fallback which renders if the given code doesn't correspond to a flag:

import Flag from 'react-world-flags'

<Flag code="foo" fallback={ <span>Unknown</span> }/>

All props but code and fallback are passed through to the rendered img

<Flag code="nor" height="16" />

// <img src="data:image/svg+xml..." height="16">

Caveat

The bundle contains all flags of the world and is about 1.3 MB gzipped.

SVG's are inlined using Data_URIs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial