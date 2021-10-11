Easy to use SVG flags of the world for react

Demo

Installation

npm install react-world-flags

Usage

import Flag from 'react-world-flags' <Flag code={ code } />

Where code is the two letter, three letter or three digit country code.

You can also pass an optional fallback which renders if the given code doesn't correspond to a flag:

import Flag from 'react-world-flags' <Flag code= "foo" fallback={ <span>Unknown< /span> }/ >

All props but code and fallback are passed through to the rendered img

<Flag code= "nor" height= "16" />

Caveat

The bundle contains all flags of the world and is about 1.3 MB gzipped.

SVG's are inlined using Data_URIs.