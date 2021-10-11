Easy to use SVG flags of the world for react
npm install react-world-flags
import Flag from 'react-world-flags'
<Flag code={ code } />
Where
code is the two letter, three letter or three digit country code.
You can also pass an optional
fallback which renders if the given code doesn't correspond to a flag:
import Flag from 'react-world-flags'
<Flag code="foo" fallback={ <span>Unknown</span> }/>
All props but
code and
fallback are passed through to the rendered
img
<Flag code="nor" height="16" />
// <img src="data:image/svg+xml..." height="16">
The bundle contains all flags of the world and is about 1.3 MB gzipped.
SVG's are inlined using Data_URIs.