React component to fetch image resources via web workers
react-worker-image is a React component for loading images via a web worker. Thereby not blocking the main thread and speeding up page load time.
Using npm
npm install react-worker-image
yarn add react-worker-image
react-worker-image exports one react component which takes
src as a prop, and an optional prop of
placeholder,
style and
imageClass which are applied to the img tag.
const ImageWorker = require('react-worker-image').default;
or
import ImageWorker from 'react-worker-image';
usage in code
<ImageWorker src='http://image-url' />
|Prop type
|Required
|type
|src
|yes
|string
|placeholder
|optional
|string or Component
|style
|optional
|Object
|imageClass
|optional
|string
|containerClass
|optional
|string
The above props are applied to the img tag.
Found a bug file them here.
Component in Action
Observe the page Load time at the bottom right corner in both cases.
The first is via a webworker and the second is the regular get.