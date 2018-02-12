openbase logo
rwi

react-worker-image

by Nitish Phanse
1.0.11 (see all)

React component to fetch image resources via web workers 🤖🤖

Overview

Readme

react-worker-image

Build Status React component to fetch image resources via web workers

react-worker-image is a React component for loading images via a web worker. Thereby not blocking the main thread and speeding up page load time.

Installation

Using npm

npm install react-worker-image

yarn add react-worker-image

Usage

react-worker-image exports one react component which takes src as a prop, and an optional prop of placeholder, style and imageClass which are applied to the img tag.

const ImageWorker = require('react-worker-image').default;

or

import ImageWorker from 'react-worker-image';

usage in code

<ImageWorker src='http://image-url' />

Props List

Prop typeRequiredtype
srcyesstring
placeholderoptionalstring or Component
styleoptionalObject
imageClassoptionalstring
containerClassoptionalstring

The above props are applied to the img tag.

Found a bug file them here.

Component in Action

Observe the page Load time at the bottom right corner in both cases.

The first is via a webworker and the second is the regular get.

