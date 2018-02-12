React component to fetch image resources via web workers

react-worker-image is a React component for loading images via a web worker. Thereby not blocking the main thread and speeding up page load time.

Installation

Using npm

npm install react-worker-image yarn add react-worker-image

Usage

react-worker-image exports one react component which takes src as a prop, and an optional prop of placeholder , style and imageClass which are applied to the img tag.

const ImageWorker = require ( 'react-worker-image' ).default; or import ImageWorker from 'react-worker-image' ;

usage in code

<ImageWorker src= 'http://image-url' />

Props List

Prop type Required type src yes string placeholder optional string or Component style optional Object imageClass optional string containerClass optional string

The above props are applied to the img tag.

Found a bug file them here.

Component in Action

Observe the page Load time at the bottom right corner in both cases.

The first is via a webworker and the second is the regular get.