React Renderer using Web Workers

A React Custom renderer using Web Workers. All the Virtual DOM reconcilliations happen in a WebWorker thread. Only node updates are sent over to the UI thread, result in a much more responsive UI.

An existing React application can leverage WebWorkers using this library with minimal change. Look at the usage section for details.

Demo

The demo is hosted at http://web-perf.github.io/react-worker-dom/. To run a local version of the demo,

Clone the repo run npm install to install all dependencies.

to install all dependencies. Build the app using npm run demo

Open http://localhost:8080/test/dbmonster/ to view the demo app, or http://localhost:8080/test/todo for the todo app.

to view the demo app, or for the todo app. Tweak the params in the URL to change to use web workers, increase number of components, etc.

Usage

A typical React application

A typical React application would looks something like the following.

import React from 'react' ; import reactDOM from 'react-dom' ; reactDOM.render( < Component /> , document .getElementById( 'container' ));

Using it with Web Workers

To use this renderer, we would need to split the above file into 2 parts, one that is on the page, and another that starts as a web worker.

import React from 'react' ; import reactDOM from 'react-worker-dom' ; reactDOM.render( new Worker( 'worker.js' ), document .getElementById( 'container' ));

The worker.js file is the one that now holds the actual Component.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactWorkerDOM from 'react-worker-dom-worker' ; ReactWorkerDOM.render( < Component /> );

Look at test\dbmonster and test\todoapp directory for the examples.

Testing Performance

To manually look at frame rates, load the dbmonster demo pages in Chrome, and view the frame meter in devtools.

To automatically collect frame rates and compare it with the normal version

Run npm run demo to start the server and host the web pages

to start the server and host the web pages Run npm run perf chrome worker to test frame rates for various rows in chrome in a Web Worker. Instead of chrome , you could use android , and instead of worker , you could use normal to test the other combinations.

to test frame rates for various rows in chrome in a Web Worker. Instead of , you could use , and instead of , you could use to test the other combinations. The frame rates are available in _dbmonster.json file, for each row count.

Roadmap

Here are the things that need to be done next.