A React Custom renderer using Web Workers. All the Virtual DOM reconcilliations happen in a WebWorker thread. Only node updates are sent over to the UI thread, result in a much more responsive UI.
An existing React application can leverage WebWorkers using this library with minimal change. Look at the usage section for details.
The demo is hosted at http://web-perf.github.io/react-worker-dom/. To run a local version of the demo,
npm install to install all dependencies.
npm run demo
http://localhost:8080/test/dbmonster/ to view the demo app, or
http://localhost:8080/test/todo for the todo app.
A typical React application would looks something like the following.
// File: main.jsx
import React from 'react';
import reactDOM from 'react-dom';
reactDOM.render(<Component/>, document.getElementById('container'));
To use this renderer, we would need to split the above file into 2 parts, one that is on the page, and another that starts as a web worker.
// File: main.js - included using a script tag in index.html
import React from 'react';
import reactDOM from 'react-worker-dom'; // Instead of using react-dom
reactDOM.render(new Worker('worker.js'), document.getElementById('container'));
The
worker.js file is the one that now holds the actual Component.
// File: worker.jsx - loaded in index.html using new Worker('worker.jsx') in the file script above;
import React from 'react';
import ReactWorkerDOM from 'react-worker-dom-worker';
ReactWorkerDOM.render(<Component/>);
Look at
test\dbmonster and
test\todoapp directory for the examples.
To manually look at frame rates, load the dbmonster demo pages in Chrome, and view the frame meter in devtools.
To automatically collect frame rates and compare it with the normal version
npm run demo to start the server and host the web pages
npm run perf chrome worker to test frame rates for various rows in chrome in a Web Worker. Instead of
chrome, you could use
android, and instead of
worker, you could use
normal to test the other combinations.
_dbmonster.json file, for each row count.
Here are the things that need to be done next.
