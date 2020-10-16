Simple React + D3 wordcloud component with powerful features. Uses the d3-cloud layout.

Install

npm install react-wordcloud

Note that react-wordcloud requires react^16.13.0 as a peer dependency.

Use

Simple

import React from 'react' ; import ReactWordcloud from 'react-wordcloud' ; const words = [ { text : 'told' , value : 64 , }, { text : 'mistake' , value : 11 , }, { text : 'thought' , value : 16 , }, { text : 'bad' , value : 17 , }, ] function SimpleWordcloud ( ) { return < ReactWordcloud words = {words} /> }

Kitchen Sink

An example showing various features (callbacks, options, size).

const callbacks = { getWordColor : word => word.value > 50 ? "blue" : "red" , onWordClick : console .log, onWordMouseOver : console .log, getWordTooltip : word => ` ${word.text} ( ${word.value} ) [ ${word.value > 50 ? "good" : "bad" } ]` , } const options = { rotations : 2 , rotationAngles : [ -90 , 0 ], }; const size = [ 600 , 400 ]; const words = [...]; function MyWordcloud ( ) { return ( < ReactWordcloud callbacks = {callbacks} options = {options} size = {size} words = {words} /> ); }

Examples

View all documented examples and gallery of react-wordcloud applications at https://react-wordcloud.netlify.com/.

You can also run the examples locally:

git clone git@github.com:chrisrzhou/react-wordcloud cd react-wordcloud npm install && npm run docs

No props

Responsive

Configurable Options

Callbacks

Wordcloud Generator

Create wordclouds using this wordcloud generator: https://wordcloud-generator.netlify.com/

Features supported:

Edit and Upload text inputs

Various NLP features (stopwords, ngrams)

Wordcloud configurations

Export/save/share wordclouds

Contributing

The code is written in typescript , linted with xo , and built with microbundle . Examples and documentations are built with docz .

Feel free to contribute by submitting a pull request.