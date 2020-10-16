Simple React + D3 wordcloud component with powerful features. Uses the
d3-cloud layout.
npm install react-wordcloud
Note that
react-wordcloud requires
react^16.13.0 as a peer dependency.
import React from 'react';
import ReactWordcloud from 'react-wordcloud';
const words = [
{
text: 'told',
value: 64,
},
{
text: 'mistake',
value: 11,
},
{
text: 'thought',
value: 16,
},
{
text: 'bad',
value: 17,
},
]
function SimpleWordcloud() {
return <ReactWordcloud words={words} />
}
An example showing various features (callbacks, options, size).
const callbacks = {
getWordColor: word => word.value > 50 ? "blue" : "red",
onWordClick: console.log,
onWordMouseOver: console.log,
getWordTooltip: word => `${word.text} (${word.value}) [${word.value > 50 ? "good" : "bad"}]`,
}
const options = {
rotations: 2,
rotationAngles: [-90, 0],
};
const size = [600, 400];
const words = [...];
function MyWordcloud() {
return (
<ReactWordcloud
callbacks={callbacks}
options={options}
size={size}
words={words}
/>
);
}
View all documented examples and gallery of
react-wordcloud applications at https://react-wordcloud.netlify.com/.
You can also run the examples locally:
git clone git@github.com:chrisrzhou/react-wordcloud
cd react-wordcloud
npm install && npm run docs
Create wordclouds using this wordcloud generator: https://wordcloud-generator.netlify.com/
Features supported:
The code is written in
typescript, linted with
xo, and built with
microbundle. Examples and documentations are built with
docz.
Feel free to contribute by submitting a pull request.