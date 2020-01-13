react-wonka
Several hooks to effectively use Wonka streams with React.
Wonka streams are an effective way to abstract streams (or rather "sources") of changing values. When integrating them with React it's likely that your code will mostly look the same every time, since you'll be handling:
It's very common to create a Wonka source using
makeSubject
from a changing prop. Or you may also be subscribing (and unsubscribing) to a new source every time some
kind of input or prop changes.
Wonka streams can additionally be synchronous or asynchronous, so integrating them correctly into React's updates, while taking advantage of synchronous results is hard, and especially complicated with Concurrent Mode.
This library exposes two hooks to solve this problem, useOperator and useOperatorValue. The latter is just a convenience alias for the first.
useOperator
const [result, update] = useOperator(makeStream, input, init);
This hook is the same as
useOperatorValue, but it returns the
result
and an
update function.
The
update function can be used to force an additional value to be sent
to the internal stream that
makeStream receives. It's like
useReducer's
dispatch function or like a
forceUpdate function.
This can be an effective replacement for
useReducer that can integrate
asynchronous side-effects or complex changes cleanly.
useOperatorValue
const result = useOperatorValue(makeStream, input, init);
Returns a stateful value that has been produced by a stream, which emits the
changing
input values.
The hook accepts a
makeStream function which is called once using an input
Wonka stream. This stream will synchronously receive
input every time it
changes and on initial mount.
You can then use any Wonka operator to
transform this input stream and return a new stream. The values that your
stream emits will be returned as
result.
The
init argument determines the initial value for
result, in case your
stream is asynchronous. It's important to provide some kind of value for it
so that your stream may also emit values at a later point, while React is
allowed to keep rendering immediately.
You can use both asynchronous or synchronous streams (or mixed ones) with this hook. It will correctly return synchronous values immediately, while triggering updates for asynchronous ones.
import { pipe, map, delay, merge } from 'wonka';
import { useOperatorValue } from 'react-wonka';
useOperatorValue(
x =>
merge([
pipe(
x,
map(x => x + 1)
),
pipe(
x,
map(x => x + 2),
delay(10)
),
]),
input,
0
);
// For input = 0 this returns:
// - `1` immediately
// - then updates and returns `2` after 10ms