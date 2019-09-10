Interface to use react-with-styles with Aphrodite.
import aphroditeInterface from 'react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite';
or when you need to disable
!important:
import aphroditeInterface from 'react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite/no-important';
react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite has built-in LTR/RTL context support. Specifically, it uses rtl-css-js to automatically flip styles (
margin,
padding,
float,
textAlign, etc.) that were written for an LTR page when your app is wrapped in react-with-direction's
DirectionProvider with direction set to
DIRECTIONS.RTL.
It accomplishes this by providing a directional
create and
resolve method.
react-with-styles automatically uses the correct create method based on the direction value set in context and then passes down the appropriate
resolve method as a prop named
css.
For instance, if you were to write your styles as follows:
import ThemedStyleSheet from 'react-with-styles/lib/ThemedStyleSheet';
import aphroditeInterface from 'react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite';
import { withStyles, css } from 'react-with-styles';
ThemedStyleSheet.registerInterface(aphroditeInterface);
...
function MyComponent({ css }) {
return <div {...css(styles.container)}>Hello World</div>;
}
export default withStyles(() => ({
container: {
background: '#fff',
float: 'left',
},
}))(MyComponent);
The generated css for an app where you set
<DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.LTR}> at the top would look like:
.container_r5r4of {
background: #fff !important;
float: 'left' !important;
}
whereas if you had set
<DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.RTL}>, the generated css would be:
.container_kui6s4 {
background: #fff !important;
float: 'right' !important;
}
If you used an inline style instead:
import { css } from 'react-with-styles';
export default function MyComponent() {
return <div {...css({ background: '#fff', float: 'left' })}>Hello World</div>;
}
In the case where
<DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.LTR}> is wrapping your component, this would map to a
style={{ background: '#fff', float: 'left' }} on the div in question. If
<DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.RTL}> is present instead, this would simply apply
style={{ background: '#fff', float: 'right' }} to the div.