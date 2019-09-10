openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite

by airbnb
6.0.1 (see all)

Interface to use react-with-styles with Aphrodite

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.6K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite Version Badge

Build Status dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

Interface to use react-with-styles with Aphrodite.

Import

import aphroditeInterface from 'react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite';

or when you need to disable !important:

import aphroditeInterface from 'react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite/no-important';

Built-in RTL support

react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite has built-in LTR/RTL context support. Specifically, it uses rtl-css-js to automatically flip styles (margin, padding, float, textAlign, etc.) that were written for an LTR page when your app is wrapped in react-with-direction's DirectionProvider with direction set to DIRECTIONS.RTL.

It accomplishes this by providing a directional create and resolve method. react-with-styles automatically uses the correct create method based on the direction value set in context and then passes down the appropriate resolve method as a prop named css.

For instance, if you were to write your styles as follows:

import ThemedStyleSheet from 'react-with-styles/lib/ThemedStyleSheet';
import aphroditeInterface from 'react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite';
import { withStyles, css } from 'react-with-styles';

ThemedStyleSheet.registerInterface(aphroditeInterface);

...

function MyComponent({ css }) {
  return <div {...css(styles.container)}>Hello World</div>;
}

export default withStyles(() => ({
  container: {
    background: '#fff',
    float: 'left',
  },
}))(MyComponent);

The generated css for an app where you set <DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.LTR}> at the top would look like:

.container_r5r4of {
  background: #fff !important;
  float: 'left' !important;
}

whereas if you had set <DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.RTL}>, the generated css would be:

.container_kui6s4 {
  background: #fff !important;
  float: 'right' !important;
}

If you used an inline style instead:

import { css } from 'react-with-styles';

export default function MyComponent() {
  return <div {...css({ background: '#fff', float: 'left' })}>Hello World</div>;
}

In the case where <DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.LTR}> is wrapping your component, this would map to a style={{ background: '#fff', float: 'left' }} on the div in question. If <DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.RTL}> is present instead, this would simply apply style={{ background: '#fff', float: 'right' }} to the div.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial