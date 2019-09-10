Interface to use react-with-styles with Aphrodite.

Import

import aphroditeInterface from 'react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite' ;

or when you need to disable !important :

import aphroditeInterface from 'react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite/no-important' ;

Built-in RTL support

react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite has built-in LTR/RTL context support. Specifically, it uses rtl-css-js to automatically flip styles ( margin , padding , float , textAlign , etc.) that were written for an LTR page when your app is wrapped in react-with-direction's DirectionProvider with direction set to DIRECTIONS.RTL .

It accomplishes this by providing a directional create and resolve method. react-with-styles automatically uses the correct create method based on the direction value set in context and then passes down the appropriate resolve method as a prop named css .

For instance, if you were to write your styles as follows:

import ThemedStyleSheet from 'react-with-styles/lib/ThemedStyleSheet' ; import aphroditeInterface from 'react-with-styles-interface-aphrodite' ; import { withStyles, css } from 'react-with-styles' ; ThemedStyleSheet.registerInterface(aphroditeInterface); ... function MyComponent({ css }) { return < div { ...css ( styles.container )}> Hello World </ div > ; } export default withStyles( () => ({ container : { background : '#fff' , float : 'left' , }, }))(MyComponent);

The generated css for an app where you set <DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.LTR}> at the top would look like:

.container_r5r4of { background : #fff ; float : 'left' ; }

whereas if you had set <DirectionProvider direction={DIRECTIONS.RTL}> , the generated css would be:

.container_kui6s4 { background : #fff ; float : 'right' ; }

If you used an inline style instead:

import { css } from 'react-with-styles' ; export default function MyComponent ( ) { return < div { ...css ({ background: '# fff ', float: ' left ' })}> Hello World </ div > ; }