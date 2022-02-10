Display PDFs in your React app as easily as if they were images.
This package is used to display existing PDFs. If you wish to create PDFs using React, you may be looking for @react-pdf/renderer.
npm install react-pdf or
yarn add react-pdf.
import { Document } from 'react-pdf'.
<Document file="..." />.
file can be a URL, base64 content, Uint8Array, and more.
<Page /> components inside
<Document /> to render pages.
A minimal demo page can be found in
sample directory.
Online demo is also available!
React-PDF is under constant development. This documentation is written for React-PDF 5.x branch. If you want to see documentation for other versions of React-PDF, use dropdown on top of GitHub page to switch to an appropriate tag. Here are quick links to the newest docs from each branch:
To use the latest version of React-PDF, your project needs to use React 16.3 or later.
If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to a find suitable React-PDF version. Don't worry - as long as you're running React 15.5 or later, you won't be missing out a lot!
|React version
|Newest compatible React-PDF version
|≥16.3
|latest
|≥15.5
|4.x
Internet Explorer is not supported in React-PDF 5.x or later. If you need Internet Explorer support, you will need to use React-PDF 4.x instead. Don't worry - it still receives bug fixes and even occasional small features!
Add React-PDF to your project by executing
npm install react-pdf or
yarn add react-pdf.
Here's an example of basic usage:
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { Document, Page } from 'react-pdf';
function MyApp() {
const [numPages, setNumPages] = useState(null);
const [pageNumber, setPageNumber] = useState(1);
function onDocumentLoadSuccess({ numPages }) {
setNumPages(numPages);
}
return (
<div>
<Document file="somefile.pdf" onLoadSuccess={onDocumentLoadSuccess}>
<Page pageNumber={pageNumber} />
</Document>
<p>
Page {pageNumber} of {numPages}
</p>
</div>
);
}
Check the sample directory in this repository for a full working example. For more examples and more advanced use cases, check Recipes in React-PDF Wiki.
For React-PDF to work, PDF.js worker needs to be provided.
To make it easier, special entry files were prepared for most popular bundlers. You can find them in the table below.
For example, if you want to use React-PDF with Webpack 5, instead of writing:
import { Document, Page } from 'react-pdf';
write:
import { Document, Page } from 'react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.webpack';
|Bundler
|Entry file
|Parcel 1
react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.parcel
|Parcel 2
react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.parcel2
|Webpack 4
react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.webpack
|Webpack 5
react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.webpack5
Create React App 4 (
react-scripts@4.0.0) uses Webpack 4 under the hood, so you can use the entry file built for Webpack 4.
Create React App 5 (
react-scripts@5.0.0) uses Webpack 5 under the hood, so the aim is to use the entry file built for Webpack 5. However, the way Webpack is configured in CRA 5 causes it to crash at build time on most machines with JavaScript heap out of memory error.
Standard instructions will also work with Create React App. Please note that in CRA, you can copy
pdf.worker.js file from
pdfjs-dist/legacy/build to
public directory in order for it to be copied to your project's output folder at build time.
If you use Browserify, esbuild, or other bundlers, you will have to make sure on your own that
pdf.worker.js file from
pdfjs-dist/legacy/build is copied to your project's output folder.
For example, you could use a custom script like:
import path from 'path';
import fs from 'fs';
const pdfjsDistPath = path.dirname(require.resolve('pdfjs-dist/package.json'));
const pdfWorkerPath = path.join(pdfjsDistPath, 'legacy', 'build', 'pdf.worker.js');
fs.copyFileSync(pdfWorkerPath, './dist/pdf.worker.js');
If you don't need to debug
pdf.worker.js, you can use
pdf.worker.min.js file instead, which is roughly half the size. For this to work, however, you will need to specify
workerSrc manually like so:
import { pdfjs } from 'react-pdf';
pdfjs.GlobalWorkerOptions.workerSrc = 'pdf.worker.min.js';
Alternatively, you could use the minified
pdf.worker.min.js from an external CDN:
import { pdfjs } from 'react-pdf';
pdfjs.GlobalWorkerOptions.workerSrc = `//unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist@${pdfjs.version}/legacy/build/pdf.worker.min.js`;
If you want to use annotations (e.g. links) in PDFs rendered by React-PDF, then you would need to include stylesheet necessary for annotations to be correctly displayed like so:
import 'react-pdf/dist/esm/Page/AnnotationLayer.css';
If you want to ensure that PDFs with non-latin characters will render perfectly, or you have encountered the following warning:
Warning: The CMap "baseUrl" parameter must be specified, ensure that the "cMapUrl" and "cMapPacked" API parameters are provided.
then you would also need to include cMaps in your build and tell React-PDF where they are.
First, you need to copy cMaps from
pdfjs-dist (React-PDF's dependency - it should be in your
node_modules if you have React-PDF installed). cMaps are located in
pdfjs-dist/cmaps.
Add
copy-webpack-plugin to your project if you haven't already:
npm install copy-webpack-plugin --save-dev
Now, in your Webpack config, import the plugin:
import path from 'path';
import CopyWebpackPlugin from 'copy-webpack-plugin';
and in
plugins section of your config, add the following:
new CopyWebpackPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: path.join(path.dirname(require.resolve('pdfjs-dist/package.json')), 'cmaps'),
to: 'cmaps/'
},
],
}),
If you use Parcel, Browserify or other bundling tools, you will have to make sure on your own that cMaps are copied to your project's output folder.
For example, you could use a custom script like:
import path from 'path';
import fs from 'fs';
const cMapsDir = path.join(path.dirname(require.resolve('pdfjs-dist/package.json')), 'cmaps');
function copyDir(from, to) {
// Ensure target directory exists
fs.mkdirSync(to, { recursive: true });
const files = fs.readdirSync(from);
files.forEach((file) => {
fs.copyFileSync(path.join(from, file), path.join(to, file));
});
}
copyDir(cMapsDir, 'dist/cmaps/');
Now that you have cMaps in your build, pass required options to Document component by using
options prop, like so:
<Document
options={{
cMapUrl: 'cmaps/',
cMapPacked: true,
}}
/>
Alternatively, you could use cMaps from external CDN:
import { pdfjs } from 'react-pdf';
<Document
options={{
cMapUrl: `https://unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist@${pdfjs.version}/cmaps`,
cMapPacked: true,
}}
/>;
Loads a document passed using
file prop.
|Prop name
|Description
|Default value
|Example values
|className
|Class name(s) that will be added to rendered element along with the default
react-pdf__Document.
|n/a
|error
|What the component should display in case of an error.
"Failed to load PDF file."
|externalLinkRel
|Link rel for links rendered in annotations.
"noopener noreferrer nofollow"
|One of valid values for
rel attribute.
|externalLinkTarget
|Link target for external links rendered in annotations.
|unset, which means that default behavior will be used
|One of valid values for
target attribute.
|file
|What PDF should be displayed.
Its value can be an URL, a file (imported using
import ... from ... or from file input form element), or an object with parameters (
url - URL;
data - data, preferably Uint8Array;
range - PDFDataRangeTransport;
httpHeaders - custom request headers, e.g. for authorization),
withCredentials - a boolean to indicate whether or not to include cookies in the request (defaults to
false).
Warning: Since equality check (
===) is used to determine if
file object has changed, it must be memoized by setting it in component's state,
useMemo or other similar technique.
|n/a
|imageResourcesPath
|The path used to prefix the src attributes of annotation SVGs.
|n/a (pdf.js will fallback to an empty string)
"/public/images/"
|inputRef
|A prop that behaves like ref, but it's passed to main
<div> rendered by
<Document> component.
|n/a
|loading
|What the component should display while loading.
"Loading PDF…"
|noData
|What the component should display in case of no data.
"No PDF file specified."
|onItemClick
|Function called when an outline item has been clicked. Usually, you would like to use this callback to move the user wherever they requested to.
|n/a
({ dest, pageIndex, pageNumber }) => alert('Clicked an item from page ' + pageNumber + '!')
|onLoadError
|Function called in case of an error while loading a document.
|n/a
(error) => alert('Error while loading document! ' + error.message)
|onLoadProgress
|Function called, potentially multiple times, as the loading progresses.
|n/a
({ loaded, total }) => alert('Loading a document: ' + (loaded / total) * 100 + '%');
|onLoadSuccess
|Function called when the document is successfully loaded.
|n/a
(pdf) => alert('Loaded a file with ' + pdf.numPages + ' pages!')
|onPassword
|Function called when a password-protected PDF is loaded.
|A function that prompts the user for password
(callback) => callback('s3cr3t_p4ssw0rd')
|onSourceError
|Function called in case of an error while retrieving document source from
file prop.
|n/a
(error) => alert('Error while retrieving document source! ' + error.message)
|onSourceSuccess
|Function called when document source is successfully retrieved from
file prop.
|n/a
() => alert('Document source retrieved!')
|options
|An object in which additional parameters to be passed to PDF.js can be defined. For a full list of possible parameters, check PDF.js documentation on DocumentInitParameters.
|n/a
{ cMapUrl: 'cmaps/', cMapPacked: true }
|renderMode
|Rendering mode of the document. Can be
"canvas",
"svg" or
"none".
"canvas"
"svg"
|rotate
|Rotation of the document in degrees. If provided, will change rotation globally, even for the pages which were given
rotate prop of their own.
90 = rotated to the right,
180 = upside down,
270 = rotated to the left.
|n/a
90
Displays a page. Should be placed inside
<Document />. Alternatively, it can have
<Document />'s
onLoadSuccess callback function, however some advanced functions like linking between pages inside a document may not be working correctly.
|Prop name
|Description
|Default value
|Example values
|canvasBackground
|Canvas background color. Any valid
canvas.fillStyle can be used. If you set
renderMode to
"svg" this prop will be ignored.
|n/a
"transparent"
|canvasRef
|A prop that behaves like ref, but it's passed to
<canvas> rendered by
<PageCanvas> component. If you set
renderMode to
"svg" this prop will be ignored.
|n/a
|className
|Class name(s) that will be added to rendered element along with the default
react-pdf__Page.
|n/a
|customTextRenderer
|A function that customizes how a text layer is rendered. Passes itext item and index for item.
|n/a
({ str, itemIndex }) => { return (<mark>{str}</mark>) }
|error
|What the component should display in case of an error.
"Failed to load the page."
|height
|Page height. If neither
height nor
width are defined, page will be rendered at the size defined in PDF. If you define
width and
height at the same time,
height will be ignored. If you define
height and
scale at the same time, the height will be multiplied by a given factor.
|Page's default height
300
|imageResourcesPath
|The path used to prefix the src attributes of annotation SVGs.
|n/a (pdf.js will fallback to an empty string)
"/public/images/"
|inputRef
|A prop that behaves like ref, but it's passed to main
<div> rendered by
<Page> component.
|n/a
|loading
|What the component should display while loading.
"Loading page…"
|noData
|What the component should display in case of no data.
"No page specified."
|onLoadError
|Function called in case of an error while loading the page.
|n/a
(error) => alert('Error while loading page! ' + error.message)
|onLoadSuccess
|Function called when the page is successfully loaded.
|n/a
(page) => alert('Now displaying a page number ' + page.pageNumber + '!')
|onRenderError
|Function called in case of an error while rendering the page.
|n/a
(error) => alert('Error while loading page! ' + error.message)
|onRenderSuccess
|Function called when the page is successfully rendered on the screen.
|n/a
() => alert('Rendered the page!')
|onGetAnnotationsSuccess
|Function called when annotations are successfully loaded.
|n/a
(annotations) => alert('Now displaying ' + annotations.length + ' annotations!')
|onGetAnnotationsError
|Function called in case of an error while loading annotations.
|n/a
(error) => alert('Error while loading annotations! ' + error.message)
|onGetTextSuccess
|Function called when text layer items are successfully loaded.
|n/a
(items) => alert('Now displaying ' + items.length + ' text layer items!')
|onGetTextError
|Function called in case of an error while loading text layer items.
|n/a
(error) => alert('Error while loading text layer items! ' + error.message)
|pageIndex
|Which page from PDF file should be displayed, by page index.
0
1
|pageNumber
|Which page from PDF file should be displayed, by page number. If provided,
pageIndex prop will be ignored.
1
2
|renderAnnotationLayer
|Whether annotations (e.g. links) should be rendered.
true
false
|renderForms
|Whether forms should be rendered.
renderAnnotationLayer prop must be set to
true.
false
true
|renderMode
|Rendering mode of the document. Can be
"canvas",
"svg" or
"none".
"canvas"
"svg"
|renderTextLayer
|Whether a text layer should be rendered.
true
false
|rotate
|Rotation of the page in degrees.
90 = rotated to the right,
180 = upside down,
270 = rotated to the left.
|Page's default setting, usually
0
90
|scale
|Page scale.
1.0
0.5
|width
|Page width. If neither
height nor
width are defined, page will be rendered at the size defined in PDF. If you define
width and
height at the same time,
height will be ignored. If you define
width and
scale at the same time, the width will be multiplied by a given factor.
|Page's default width
300
Displays an outline (table of contents). Should be placed inside
<Document />. Alternatively, it can have
<Document />'s
onLoadSuccess callback function.
|Prop name
|Description
|Default value
|Example values
|className
|Class name(s) that will be added to rendered element along with the default
react-pdf__Outline.
|n/a
|inputRef
|A prop that behaves like ref, but it's passed to main
<div> rendered by
<Outline> component.
|n/a
|onItemClick
|Function called when an outline item has been clicked. Usually, you would like to use this callback to move the user wherever they requested to.
|n/a
({ dest, pageIndex, pageNumber }) => alert('Clicked an item from page ' + pageNumber + '!')
|onLoadError
|Function called in case of an error while retrieving the outline.
|n/a
(error) => alert('Error while retrieving the outline! ' + error.message)
|onLoadSuccess
|Function called when the outline is successfully retrieved.
|n/a
(outline) => alert('The outline has been successfully retrieved.')
The MIT License.
|
Wojciech Maj
kontakt@wojtekmaj.pl
https://wojtekmaj.pl
This project wouldn't be possible without awesome work of Niklas Närhinen niklas@narhinen.net who created its initial version and without Mozilla, author of pdf.js. Thank you!
Thank you to all our sponsors! Become a sponsor and get your image on our README on GitHub.
Thank you to all our backers! Become a backer and get your image on our README on GitHub.
Thank you to all our contributors that helped on this project!