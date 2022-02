This high order component allows rendering inline styles with the !important flag.

Install it with npm

npm install react- with -important-style

To use it, import it, and then wrap either a dom component or a custom component.

import withImportantStyle from 'react-with-important-style' ; var MySpan = withImportantStyle( 'span' ); var C = () => < MySpan style = {{backgroundColor: ' red ! important '}} /> ;

That's it!