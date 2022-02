A React wrapper around WinJS's controls. Implemented using the technique described on this WinJS wiki page.

Live demos:

Showcase (source): shows an example usage of each component.

Movies (source): demonstrates a couple of react-winjs components in a small app for looking up movies.

Address Book (source): demonstrates how to use react-winjs components to build an adaptive app which works well on mobile, tablet, and desktop computers.

Installation

npm install react-winjs --save

Usage

Include WinJS 4.4 on your page. For example:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/winjs/4.4.0/css/ui-dark.css" /> < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/winjs/4.4.0/js/base.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/winjs/4.4.0/js/ui.js" > </ script >

Then require react-winjs and use it:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var ReactWinJS = require ( 'react-winjs' ); var App = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return < ReactWinJS.Rating maxRating = {3} /> ; } }); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("app"));

See the documentation and examples for more details.

License

MIT