A fast, versatile virtual-render list component for React.

This component was originally forked from ReactList , so credit for the core functionality goes to orgsync. I have re-architected it to be more modular, fixed some of the rendering issues, added additional options, and added code coverage.

If you are migrating from ReactList , the following props have changed names:

itemsRenderer => containerRenderer

=> itemSizeEstimator => getEstimatedItemSize

=> itemSizeGetter => getItemSize

=> scrollParentGetter => getScrollParent

Table of contents

Usage

import React, { PureComponent } from "react" ; import WindowedList from "react-windowed-list" ; const CONTAINER_STYLE = { height : 500 , overflow : "auto" }; class MyComponent extends PureComponent { renderItem = ( index, key ) => { return ( < div key = {key} > I am rendering stuff for the item at index {index}! </ div > ); }; render() { const { items } = this .props; return ( < div > < h1 > List example </ h1 > < div style = {CONTAINER_STYLE} > < WindowedList itemRenderer = {this.renderItem} length = {items.length} type = "uniform" /> </ div > </ div > ); } }

The version you install from npm includes both the library as you would use in a bundler (such as webpack ) as well as the compiled file you would use in a <script> tag or with AMD bundlers (such as RequireJS ). If using the dist file, be aware that the following dependencies are considered externals, meaning they are required to exist on the window before the library can be included:

Available props

axis

defaults to y

The axis that this list will scroll on.

containerRenderer

A function that receives the rendered list items and a ref. By default, this element is just a <div> , and generally it only needs to be overridden for use in a <table> or other special case.

NOTE: You must set ref={ref} on the component that contains the items so that the correct item sizing calculations can be made.

renderContainer = ( items, ref ) => { return ( < table ref = {ref} > < thead > < th > Item 1 </ th > < th > Item 2 </ th > < th > Item 3 </ th > </ thead > < tbody > {items} </ tbody > </ table > ); };

debounceReconciler

The number in milliseconds to debounce the reconciliation call to the frame update.

Internally, updateFrame is called upon all scroll actions, and upon component update an additional reconciliation call to it is performed to ensure that the frame is at the correct scroll location. While extremely rare, there are edge cases where the eagerness of this reconciliation may cause a render loop. Applying a debounceReconciler should ensure that a stable state is reached before attempting reconciliation. This is not usually necessary, and has potential performance ramifications, so only apply as needed.

getEstimatedItemSize

A function that should return the estimated size for the element. It receives both the index of the element and the internal cache of existing elements as parameters.

NOTE: This method is only called if no other technique to determine the item size is possible (including through the DOM).

getItemSize

A function that should return the size of the element. It receives the index of the element as the only parameter.

getScrollParent

defaults to finding the nearest scrollable container

A function that returns a DOM element or window that will be treated as the scrolling container for the list. In most cases, this does not need to be set for the list to work as intended. It is exposed as a prop for more complicated uses where the scrolling container may not initially have an overflow property that enables scrolling, or if you want to specify a container higher up in the DOM tree.

initialIndex

The index to scroll to after mounting.

isHidden

If the element is hidden via CSS and the type is not uniform , WindowList will try to render all the elements because it calculates the size of all of the items as 0 . Setting isHidden to true when the element is hidden will prevent this behavior.

isLazy

Enables lazier loading of list items within the view container. This can improve performance, but can also produce unwanted visual side effects (such as not enough list items rendering), so use at your discretion.

itemRenderer

A function that receives index and key and returns the content to be rendered for the item at that index.

renderItem = ( index, key ) => { const { items } = this .props; return < div key = {key} > {items[index]} </ div > ; };

It is also possible to use your own custom key property

renderItem = index => { const { items } = this .props; return < div key = {items[index].id} > {items[index]} </ div > ; };

key is required, so please ensure the value you pass is not empty and is unique.

length

defaults to 0

The number of items in the list.

minSize

defaults to 1

The minimum number of items to render in the list at any given time.

pageSize

defaults to 10

The number of items to batch up for new renders.

threshold

defaults to 100

The number of pixels to buffer at the beginning and end of the rendered list items.

type

one of: simple , variable , uniform , defaults to simple

simple Does not cache item sizes or remove items that are above the viewport This type can be sufficient for many cases when the only requirement is incremental rendering when scrolling

variable Caches item sizes as they are rendered so that the items that are above the viewport can be removed as the list is scrolled This type is preferred when the sizes of the items in the list vary Supply the itemSizeGetter when possible so the entire length of the list can be established beforehand

uniform The size of the first item will be used as the size for all other items This type is preferred when you can guarantee all of your elements will be the same size, which allows the length of the entire list to be calculated beforehand Multiple items per row are also supported with this type



NOTE: If you have set the type to be uniform and the sizes of the items vary, it causes continuous re-calculation of sizes until the list gives up. If you received a message about WindowedList reaching an unstable state, this is likely the cause.

usePosition

defaults to false

Set to true if you choose to not use transform CSS property, instead opting for one based on position . This is a rare use case, but an example is if you have nested elements that have position: fixed and transform is disturbing their window-based position.

NOTE: This is a performance decrease, so only apply it if you really need it.

useTranslate3d

Set to true if you want to use translate3d instead of the default translate value for the transform property. This can be more performant (especially on mobile devices), but is supported by fewer browsers.

Instance methods

getVisibleRange

Return the indices of the first and last items that are at all visible in the viewport.

class MyComponent extends PureComponent { list = null ; renderItem = () => { ... }; setListRef = ( component ) => { this .list = component; }; render() { console .log( this .list.getVisibleRange()); return ( < div > < WindowedList itemRenderer = {this.renderItem} length = {this.props.items.length} ref = {this.setListRef} /> </ div > ); } }

scrollAround

Put the element at index within the viewport. This is similar to scrollTo , but only scroll until the item is visible, not necessarily at the top of the viewport.

NOTE: If you are not using type="uniform" or an itemSizeGetter , you will only be able to scroll to an element that has already been rendered.

class MyComponent extends PureComponent { list = null ; renderItem = () => { ... }; setListRef = ( component ) => { this .list = component; }; triggerScrollToMiddle = () => { this .list.scrollAround( Math .floor( this .props.items.length / 2 )); }; render() { return ( < div > < WindowedList itemRenderer = {this.renderItem} length = {this.props.items.length} ref = {this.setListRef} /> </ div > ); } }

scrollTo

Put the element at index at the top of the viewport.

NOTE: If you are not using type="uniform" or an itemSizeGetter , you will only be able to scroll to an element that has already been rendered.

class MyComponent extends PureComponent { list = null ; renderItem = () => { ... }; setListRef = ( component ) => { this .list = component; }; triggerScrollToTop = () => { this .list.scrollTo( 0 ); }; render() { return ( < div > < WindowedList itemRenderer = {this.renderItem} length = {this.props.items.length} ref = {this.setListRef} /> </ div > ); } }

FAQ

What is "WindowedList failed to reach a stable state."? This happens when specifying the uniform type when the elements are not actually uniform in size. The component attempts to draw only the minimum necessary elements at one time and that minimum element calculation is based off of the first element in the list. When the first element does not match the other elements, the calculation will be wrong and the component will never be able to fully resolve the ideal necessary elements.

Why doesn't it work with margins? The calculations to figure out element positioning and size get significantly more complicated with margins, so they are not supported. Use a transparent border , padding , or an element with nested elements to achieve the desired spacing.

Why is there no onScroll event handler? If you need an onScroll handler, just add the handler to the container element wrapping the WindowedList component.

event handler? Why does WindowList render all the items when the container is hidden by CSS? The size of each item is calculated to be 0 as it is hidden, so it tries to fill the container infinitely (or until the list is complete). If you want to prevent this behavior, set isHidden to true when the container is hidden.

render all the items when the container is hidden by CSS?

Development

Standard stuff, clone the repo and npm i to get the dependencies. npm scripts available: