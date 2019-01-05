A fast, versatile virtual-render list component for React.
This component was originally forked from
ReactList, so credit for the core functionality goes to orgsync. I have re-architected it to be more modular, fixed some of the rendering issues, added additional options, and added code coverage.
If you are migrating from
ReactList, the following props have changed names:
itemsRenderer =>
containerRenderer
itemSizeEstimator =>
getEstimatedItemSize
itemSizeGetter =>
getItemSize
scrollParentGetter =>
getScrollParent
import React, { PureComponent } from "react";
import WindowedList from "react-windowed-list";
const CONTAINER_STYLE = {
height: 500,
overflow: "auto"
};
class MyComponent extends PureComponent {
renderItem = (index, key) => {
return (
<div key={key}>I am rendering stuff for the item at index {index}!</div>
);
};
render() {
const { items } = this.props;
return (
<div>
<h1>List example</h1>
<div style={CONTAINER_STYLE}>
<WindowedList
itemRenderer={this.renderItem}
length={items.length}
type="uniform"
/>
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
The version you install from
npm includes both the library as you would use in a bundler (such as
webpack) as well as the compiled file you would use in a
<script> tag or with AMD bundlers (such as
RequireJS). If using the
dist file, be aware that the following dependencies are considered externals, meaning they are required to exist on the
window before the library can be included:
defaults to
y
The axis that this list will scroll on.
A function that receives the rendered list items and a ref. By default, this element is just a
<div>, and generally it only needs to be overridden for use in a
<table> or other special case.
NOTE: You must set
ref={ref} on the component that contains the items so that the correct item sizing calculations can be made.
renderContainer = (items, ref) => {
return (
<table ref={ref}>
<thead>
<th>Item 1</th>
<th>Item 2</th>
<th>Item 3</th>
</thead>
<tbody>{items}</tbody>
</table>
);
};
The number in milliseconds to debounce the reconciliation call to the frame update.
Internally,
updateFrame is called upon all scroll actions, and upon component update an additional reconciliation call to it is performed to ensure that the frame is at the correct scroll location. While extremely rare, there are edge cases where the eagerness of this reconciliation may cause a render loop. Applying a
debounceReconciler should ensure that a stable state is reached before attempting reconciliation. This is not usually necessary, and has potential performance ramifications, so only apply as needed.
A function that should return the estimated size for the element. It receives both the
index of the element and the internal
cache of existing elements as parameters.
NOTE: This method is only called if no other technique to determine the item size is possible (including through the DOM).
A function that should return the size of the element. It receives the
index of the element as the only parameter.
defaults to finding the nearest scrollable container
A function that returns a DOM element or
window that will be treated as the scrolling container for the list. In most cases, this does not need to be set for the list to work as intended. It is exposed as a prop for more complicated uses where the scrolling container may not initially have an overflow property that enables scrolling, or if you want to specify a container higher up in the DOM tree.
The index to scroll to after mounting.
If the element is hidden via CSS and the
type is not
uniform,
WindowList will try to render all the elements because it calculates the size of all of the items as
0. Setting
isHidden to
true when the element is hidden will prevent this behavior.
Enables lazier loading of list items within the view container. This can improve performance, but can also produce unwanted visual side effects (such as not enough list items rendering), so use at your discretion.
A function that receives
index and
key and returns the content to be rendered for the item at that index.
renderItem = (index, key) => {
const { items } = this.props;
return <div key={key}>{items[index]}</div>;
};
It is also possible to use your own custom
key property
renderItem = index => {
const { items } = this.props;
return <div key={items[index].id}>{items[index]}</div>;
};
key is required, so please ensure the value you pass is not empty and is unique.
defaults to
0
The number of items in the list.
defaults to
1
The minimum number of items to render in the list at any given time.
defaults to
10
The number of items to batch up for new renders.
defaults to
100
The number of pixels to buffer at the beginning and end of the rendered list items.
one of:
simple,
variable,
uniform, defaults to
simple
simple
variable
itemSizeGetter when possible so the entire length of the list can be established beforehand
uniform
NOTE: If you have set the
type to be
uniform and the sizes of the items vary, it causes continuous re-calculation of sizes until the list gives up. If you received a message about WindowedList reaching an unstable state, this is likely the cause.
defaults to
false
Set to
true if you choose to not use
transform CSS property, instead opting for one based on
position. This is a rare use case, but an example is if you have nested elements that have
position: fixed and transform is disturbing their window-based position.
NOTE: This is a performance decrease, so only apply it if you really need it.
Set to
true if you want to use
translate3d instead of the default
translate value for the
transform property. This can be more performant (especially on mobile devices), but is supported by fewer browsers.
Return the indices of the first and last items that are at all visible in the viewport.
class MyComponent extends PureComponent {
list = null;
renderItem = () => {
...
};
setListRef = (component) => {
this.list = component;
};
render() {
console.log(this.list.getVisibleRange());
return (
<div>
<WindowedList
itemRenderer={this.renderItem}
length={this.props.items.length}
ref={this.setListRef}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
Put the element at
index within the viewport. This is similar to
scrollTo, but only scroll until the item is visible, not necessarily at the top of the viewport.
NOTE: If you are not using
type="uniform" or an
itemSizeGetter, you will only be able to scroll to an element that has already been rendered.
class MyComponent extends PureComponent {
list = null;
renderItem = () => {
...
};
setListRef = (component) => {
this.list = component;
};
triggerScrollToMiddle = () => {
this.list.scrollAround(Math.floor(this.props.items.length / 2));
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<WindowedList
itemRenderer={this.renderItem}
length={this.props.items.length}
ref={this.setListRef}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
Put the element at
index at the top of the viewport.
NOTE: If you are not using
type="uniform" or an
itemSizeGetter, you will only be able to scroll to an element that has already been rendered.
class MyComponent extends PureComponent {
list = null;
renderItem = () => {
...
};
setListRef = (component) => {
this.list = component;
};
triggerScrollToTop = () => {
this.list.scrollTo(0);
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<WindowedList
itemRenderer={this.renderItem}
length={this.props.items.length}
ref={this.setListRef}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
uniform type when the elements are not actually uniform in size. The component attempts to draw only the minimum necessary elements at one time and that minimum element calculation is based off of the first element in the list. When the first element does not match the other elements, the calculation will be wrong and the component will never be able to fully resolve the ideal necessary elements.
border,
padding, or an element with nested elements to achieve the desired spacing.
onScroll event handler?
onScroll handler, just add the handler to the container element wrapping the
WindowedList component.
WindowList render all the items when the container is hidden by CSS?
0 as it is hidden, so it tries to fill the container infinitely (or until the list is complete). If you want to prevent this behavior, set
isHidden to
true when the container is hidden.
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm i to get the dependencies. npm scripts available:
build => builds the distributed JS with
NODE_ENV=development and with sourcemaps
build:minified => builds the distributed JS with
NODE_ENV=production and minified
dev => runs the webpack dev server for the playground
dist => runs the
build and
build:minified
lint => runs ESLint against files in the
src folder
lint:fix => runs ESLint against files in the
src folder and fixes any fixable issues discovered
prepublish => if in publish, runs
prepublish:compile
prepublish:compile => runs the
lint,
test,
transpile:lib,
transpile:es, and
dist scripts
test => run
ava with NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
ava with
nyc to calculate code coverage
test:watch => runs
test but with persistent watcher
transpile:lib => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
lib
transpile:es => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
es, preserving ES2015 modules (for