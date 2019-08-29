openbase logo
rws

react-window-size-listener

by Cesar Andreu
1.5.4 (see all)

React component for listening window size states

Readme

react-window-size-listener

React component for listening to window resize events.

This is ES6 rewrite of react-window-resize-listener due to deprecation warnings and many developers commented on this issue without getting any response for a while.

Installation

npm install react-window-size-listener --save

API

<WindowSizeListener onResize/>

React component that takes a single onResize callback which is called every time the window is resized.

Props

  • void onResize(windowSize) - Callback that gets called every time the window is resized. It's always called once soon after getting mounted. Receives a windowSize param which is an Object with keys windowHeight and windowWidth, both values are numbers.

Example

As regular component:

import WindowSizeListener from 'react-window-size-listener'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import React from 'react'

ReactDOM.render(
  <div>
    <WindowSizeListener onResize={windowSize => {
      console.log('Window height', windowSize.windowHeight)
      console.log('Window width', windowSize.windowWidth)
    }}/>
  </div>,
  document.getElementById('app')
)

alternatively you can render it with children:

<WindowSizeListener
  onResize={(windowSize) => console.log(windowSize)}
>
  <h1>Hello world!</h1>
</WindowSizeListener>

or as Higher Order Component (HOC):

import React from 'react';
import { withWindowSizeListener } from 'react-window-size-listener';

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <span>
        {this.props.windowSize.windowWidth}
        {this.props.windowSize.windowHeight}
      </span>
    );
  }
}

export default withWindowSizeListener(App);

WindowSizeListener.DEBOUNCE_TIME

Numeric value of how much time should be waited before calling each listener function. Default value is 100.

The debounce function is created lazily when the component instance is mounted, so you can change the value before mounting.

Details

This component lazily adds the window resize event listener, this means it works with universal apps. The listener only get added when a component instance gets mounted.

To avoid performance problems associated with registering multiple event listeners, it only registers a single listener which is shared among all component instances.

License

MIT

