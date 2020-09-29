openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rws

react-window-scroller

by Federico Di Rosa
1.0.10 (see all)

Window scroller component for react-window

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-window-scroller

Window scroller component for react-window

NPM JavaScript Style Guide Build Status

Install

yarn add react-window-scroller

Usage

Check out the examples: https://federicodirosa.github.io/react-window-scroller

With a List component:

import React from 'react'
import { FixedSizeList as List } from 'react-window'
import { ReactWindowScroller } from 'react-window-scroller'

const App = () => (
  <ReactWindowScroller>
    {({ ref, outerRef, style, onScroll }) => (
      <List
        ref={ref}
        outerRef={outerRef}
        style={style}
        height={window.innerHeight}
        itemCount={1000}
        itemSize={100}
        onScroll={onScroll}
      >
        {Row}
      </List>
    )}
  </ReactWindowScroller>
)

With a Grid component:

import React from 'react'
import { VariableSizeGrid as Grid } from 'react-window'
import { ReactWindowScroller } from 'react-window-scroller'

const App = () => (
  <ReactWindowScroller isGrid>
    {({ ref, outerRef, style, onScroll }) => (
      <Grid
        ref={ref}
        outerRef={outerRef}
        style={style}
        height={window.innerHeight}
        width={window.innerWidth}
        columnCount={1000}
        columnWidth={(index) => columnWidths[index]}
        rowCount={1000}
        rowHeight={(index) => rowHeights[index]}
        onScroll={onScroll}
      >
        {Cell}
      </Grid>
    )}
  </ReactWindowScroller>
)

Props

Prop nameTypeDescriptionDefault
childrenfunctionRender props function called with 4 props: ref, outerRef, style and onScrollundefined
throttleTimenumberTiming (ms) for the throttle on window scroll event handler10
isGridbooleanSet to true if rendering a react-window Grid component (FixedSizeGrid or VariableSizeGrid)false

License

MIT © FedericoDiRosa

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial