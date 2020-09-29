Window scroller component for react-window

Install

yarn add react-window-scroller

Usage

Check out the examples: https://federicodirosa.github.io/react-window-scroller

With a List component:

import React from 'react' import { FixedSizeList as List } from 'react-window' import { ReactWindowScroller } from 'react-window-scroller' const App = () => ( < ReactWindowScroller > {({ ref, outerRef, style, onScroll }) => ( < List ref = {ref} outerRef = {outerRef} style = {style} height = {window.innerHeight} itemCount = {1000} itemSize = {100} onScroll = {onScroll} > {Row} </ List > )} </ ReactWindowScroller > )

With a Grid component:

import React from 'react' import { VariableSizeGrid as Grid } from 'react-window' import { ReactWindowScroller } from 'react-window-scroller' const App = () => ( < ReactWindowScroller isGrid > {({ ref, outerRef, style, onScroll }) => ( < Grid ref = {ref} outerRef = {outerRef} style = {style} height = {window.innerHeight} width = {window.innerWidth} columnCount = {1000} columnWidth = {(index) => columnWidths[index]} rowCount={1000} rowHeight={(index) => rowHeights[index]} onScroll={onScroll} > {Cell} </ Grid > )} </ ReactWindowScroller > )

Props

Prop name Type Description Default children function Render props function called with 4 props: ref , outerRef , style and onScroll undefined throttleTime number Timing (ms) for the throttle on window scroll event handler 10 isGrid boolean Set to true if rendering a react-window Grid component (FixedSizeGrid or VariableSizeGrid) false

License

MIT © FedericoDiRosa