openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rwr

react-window-resize-listener

by Cesar Andreu
1.1.0 (see all)

React component for listening to window resize events

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-window-resize-listener

React component for listening to window resize events.

Installation

$ npm install react-window-resize-listener

API

<WindowResizeListener onResize/>

React component that takes a single onResize callback which is called every time the window is resized.

Props

  • void onResize(windowSize) - Callback that gets called every time the window is resized. It's always called once soon after getting mounted. Receives a windowSize param which is an Object with keys windowHeight and windowWidth, both values are numbers.

Example

import { WindowResizeListener } from 'react-window-resize-listener'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import React from 'react'

ReactDOM.render(
  <div>
    <WindowResizeListener onResize={windowSize => {
      console.log('Window height', windowSize.windowHeight)
      console.log('Window width', windowSize.windowWidth)
    }}/>
  </div>,
  document.getElementById('app')
)

WindowResizeListener.DEBOUNCE_TIME

Numeric value of how much time should be waited before calling each listener function. Default value is 100.

The debounce function is created lazily when the component instance is mounted, so you can change the value before mounting.

Details

This component lazily adds the window resize event listener, this means it works with universal apps. The listener only get added when a component instance gets mounted.

To avoid performance problems associated with registering multiple event listeners, it only registers a single listener which is shared among all component instances.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial