React component for listening to window resize events.

Installation

$ npm install react-window-resize-listener

API

React component that takes a single onResize callback which is called every time the window is resized.

Props

void onResize(windowSize) - Callback that gets called every time the window is resized. It's always called once soon after getting mounted. Receives a windowSize param which is an Object with keys windowHeight and windowWidth , both values are numbers.

Example

import { WindowResizeListener } from 'react-window-resize-listener' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import React from 'react' ReactDOM.render( < div > < WindowResizeListener onResize = {windowSize => { console.log('Window height', windowSize.windowHeight) console.log('Window width', windowSize.windowWidth) }}/> </ div > , document.getElementById('app') )

Numeric value of how much time should be waited before calling each listener function. Default value is 100 .

The debounce function is created lazily when the component instance is mounted, so you can change the value before mounting.

Details

This component lazily adds the window resize event listener, this means it works with universal apps. The listener only get added when a component instance gets mounted.

To avoid performance problems associated with registering multiple event listeners, it only registers a single listener which is shared among all component instances.

License

MIT