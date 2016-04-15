React mixins for working with browser window events.
Both mixins are throttled not to hang your browser.
npm install react-window-mixins
Useful for calculating sizes for more complicated layouts, handling changes for for responsive layouts (sadly not everything is possible via CSS), etc...
var OnResize = require("react-window-mixins").OnResize;
React.createClass({
mixins: [ OnResize ],
render: function() {
return React.DOM.div(
null,
"current window size: " + this.state.window.width + ", " + this.state.window.height,
"current document size: " + this.state.document.width + ", " + this.state.document.height
);
}
});
You can also write your own
onResize handler:
var OnResize = require("react-window-mixins").OnResize;
React.createClass({
mixins: [ OnResize ],
onResize: function() {
this.setState({
componentWidth: this.getDOMNode().clientWidth
});
},
render: function() {
return React.DOM.div(
null,
"current component width: " + this.state.componentWidth
);
}
});
Useful for elements interacting with scroll position, and even writing parallax websites with React.
var OnScroll = require("react-window-mixins").OnScroll;
React.createClass({
mixins: [ OnScroll ],
render: function() {
return React.DOM.div(
null,
"current scroll offset: " + this.state.scroll.x + ", " + this.state.scroll.y
);
}
});
You can also write your own
onScroll handler:
var OnScroll = require("react-window-mixins").OnScroll;
React.createClass({
mixins: [ OnScroll ],
onScroll: function() {
this.setState({
scrollPosition: window.pageYOffset - this.getDOMNode().offsetTop
});
},
render: function() {
return React.DOM.div(
null,
"current component scroll offset: " + this.state.scrollPosition
);
}
});
Useful for defining handlers for the
unload and
beforeunload events. Event
handlers are only added to the
window if they are defined. No default handlers
are added automatically.
var OnUnload = require("react-window-mixins").OnUnload;
React.createClass({
mixins: [ OnUnload ],
onUnload: function() {
// Clean up any resources
},
onBeforeUnload: function() {
return 'Are you sure you want to leave the page?';
}
});