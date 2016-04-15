openbase logo
rwm

react-window-mixins

by Szymon Kaliski
0.0.7 (see all)

React mixins for working with browser window events

Readme

react-window-mixins

React mixins for working with browser window events.

Both mixins are throttled not to hang your browser.

Install

npm install react-window-mixins

OnResize

Useful for calculating sizes for more complicated layouts, handling changes for for responsive layouts (sadly not everything is possible via CSS), etc...

var OnResize = require("react-window-mixins").OnResize;

React.createClass({
  mixins: [ OnResize ],

  render: function() {
    return React.DOM.div(
      null,
      "current window size: " + this.state.window.width + ", " + this.state.window.height,
      "current document size: " + this.state.document.width + ", " + this.state.document.height
    );
  }
});

You can also write your own onResize handler:

var OnResize = require("react-window-mixins").OnResize;

React.createClass({
  mixins: [ OnResize ],

  onResize: function() {
    this.setState({
      componentWidth: this.getDOMNode().clientWidth
    });
  },

  render: function() {
    return React.DOM.div(
      null,
      "current component width: " + this.state.componentWidth
    );
  }
});

OnScroll

Useful for elements interacting with scroll position, and even writing parallax websites with React.

var OnScroll = require("react-window-mixins").OnScroll;

React.createClass({
  mixins: [ OnScroll ],

  render: function() {
    return React.DOM.div(
      null,
      "current scroll offset: " + this.state.scroll.x + ", " + this.state.scroll.y
    );
  }
});

You can also write your own onScroll handler:

var OnScroll = require("react-window-mixins").OnScroll;

React.createClass({
  mixins: [ OnScroll ],

  onScroll: function() {
    this.setState({ 
      scrollPosition: window.pageYOffset - this.getDOMNode().offsetTop 
    });
  },

  render: function() {
    return React.DOM.div(
      null,
      "current component scroll offset: " + this.state.scrollPosition
    );
  }
});

OnUnload

Useful for defining handlers for the unload and beforeunload events. Event handlers are only added to the window if they are defined. No default handlers are added automatically.

var OnUnload = require("react-window-mixins").OnUnload;

React.createClass({
  mixins: [ OnUnload ],

  onUnload: function() {
    // Clean up any resources
  },

  onBeforeUnload: function() {
    return 'Are you sure you want to leave the page?';
  }
});

