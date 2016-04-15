React mixins for working with browser window events.

Both mixins are throttled not to hang your browser.

Install

npm install react-window-mixins

OnResize

Useful for calculating sizes for more complicated layouts, handling changes for for responsive layouts (sadly not everything is possible via CSS), etc...

var OnResize = require ( "react-window-mixins" ).OnResize; React.createClass({ mixins : [ OnResize ], render : function ( ) { return React.DOM.div( null , "current window size: " + this .state.window.width + ", " + this .state.window.height, "current document size: " + this .state.document.width + ", " + this .state.document.height ); } });

You can also write your own onResize handler:

var OnResize = require ( "react-window-mixins" ).OnResize; React.createClass({ mixins : [ OnResize ], onResize : function ( ) { this .setState({ componentWidth : this .getDOMNode().clientWidth }); }, render : function ( ) { return React.DOM.div( null , "current component width: " + this .state.componentWidth ); } });

OnScroll

Useful for elements interacting with scroll position, and even writing parallax websites with React.

var OnScroll = require ( "react-window-mixins" ).OnScroll; React.createClass({ mixins : [ OnScroll ], render : function ( ) { return React.DOM.div( null , "current scroll offset: " + this .state.scroll.x + ", " + this .state.scroll.y ); } });

You can also write your own onScroll handler:

var OnScroll = require ( "react-window-mixins" ).OnScroll; React.createClass({ mixins : [ OnScroll ], onScroll : function ( ) { this .setState({ scrollPosition : window .pageYOffset - this .getDOMNode().offsetTop }); }, render : function ( ) { return React.DOM.div( null , "current component scroll offset: " + this .state.scrollPosition ); } });

OnUnload

Useful for defining handlers for the unload and beforeunload events. Event handlers are only added to the window if they are defined. No default handlers are added automatically.