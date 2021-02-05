InfiniteLoader component inspired by react-virtualized but for use with react-window

Install

yarn add react-window-infinite-loader npm install --save react-window-infinite-loader

Documentation

Name Type Description children ({ onItemsRendered: Function, ref: React$Ref }) => React$Node Render prop. See below for example usage. isItemLoaded (index: number) => boolean Function responsible for tracking the loaded state of each item. itemCount number Number of rows in list; can be arbitrary high number if actual number is unknown. loadMoreItems (startIndex: number, stopIndex: number) => Promise<void> Callback to be invoked when more rows must be loaded. It should return a Promise that is resolved once all data has finished loading. minimumBatchSize ?number Minimum number of rows to be loaded at a time; defaults to 10. This property can be used to batch requests to reduce HTTP requests. threshold ?number Threshold at which to pre-fetch data; defaults to 15. A threshold of 15 means that data will start loading when a user scrolls within 15 rows.

Example usage

The snippet below shows a basic example of how the InfiniteLoader can be used to wrap either a FixedSizeList or VariableSizeList from react-window .

const itemCount = 1000 ; < InfiniteLoader isItemLoaded = {isItemLoaded} itemCount = {itemCount} loadMoreItems = {loadMoreItems} > {({ onItemsRendered, ref }) => ( < FixedSizeList itemCount = {itemCount} onItemsRendered = {onItemsRendered} ref = {ref} { ...otherListProps } /> )} </ InfiniteLoader >

Try it on Code Sandbox

Creating an infinite loading list

The InfiniteLoader component was created to help break large data sets down into chunks that could be just-in-time loaded as they were scrolled into view. It can also be used to create infinite loading lists (e.g. Facebook or Twitter). Here's a basic example of how you might implement that:

function ExampleWrapper ( { // Are there more items to load? // (This information comes from the most recent API request. ) hasNextPage , // Are we currently loading a page of items ? // ( This may be an in-flight flag in your Redux store for example. ) isNextPageLoading , // Array of items loaded so far . items , // Callback function responsible for loading the next page of items . loadNextPage }) { const itemCount = hasNextPage ? items.length + 1 : items.length; const loadMoreItems = isNextPageLoading ? () => {} : loadNextPage; const isItemLoaded = index => !hasNextPage || index < items.length; const Item = ( { index, style } ) => { let content; if (!isItemLoaded(index)) { content = "Loading..." ; } else { content = items[index].name; } return < div style = {style} > {content} </ div > ; }; return ( < InfiniteLoader isItemLoaded = {isItemLoaded} itemCount = {itemCount} loadMoreItems = {loadMoreItems} > {({ onItemsRendered, ref }) => ( < FixedSizeList itemCount = {itemCount} onItemsRendered = {onItemsRendered} ref = {ref} { ...props } > {Item} </ FixedSizeList > )} </ InfiniteLoader > ); }

Try it on Code Sandbox

Advanced usage

Some use cases require cached items to be reset. For example, after a list has been sorted, previously cached items may be invalid. You can let InfiniteLoader know that it needs to reload cached items by calling the resetloadMoreItemsCache method.

function ExampleWrapper ( { // ... sortOrder, } ) { const infiniteLoaderRef = useRef( null ); const hasMountedRef = useRef( false ); useEffect( () => { if (hasMountedRef.current) { if (infiniteLoaderRef.current) { infiniteLoaderRef.current.resetloadMoreItemsCache(); } } hasMountedRef.current = true ; }, [sortOrder]); return ( < InfiniteLoader ref = {infiniteLoaderRef} isItemLoaded = {isItemLoaded} itemCount = {itemCount} loadMoreItems = {loadMoreItems} > {({ onItemsRendered, ref }) => ( // ... )} </ InfiniteLoader > ); }

Try it on Code Sandbox

License

MIT © bvaughn