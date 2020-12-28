React hook to communicate among browsers contexts (windows, tabs, iframes).

Example use case: When the user presses logout in one tab, logout from every other tab

How to use it

Import

import useBrowserContextCommunication from 'react-window-communication-hook' ;

pass a channel name

const [communicationState, postMessage] = useBrowserContextCommunication( "myGreatChannel" );

communicationState contains lastMessage and messages which is an array of the messages that where send from other tabs/windows to the current one.

Use postMessage to send messages to the other browser contextes (windows, tabs, iframes)

Example

import useBrowserContextCommunication from 'react-window-communication-hook' ; function App ( ) { const [communicationState, postMessage] = useBrowserContextCommunication( "channel" ); const [status, setStatus] = useState( "login" ); function logout ( ) { setStatus( "logout" ); postMessage( "logout" ); } const shouldLogout = [communicationState.lastMessage, status].includes( 'logout' ); return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > {shouldLogout ? 'Logged Out' : 'Logged In' } </ h1 > < button onClick = {logout} > Logout </ button > </ div > ); }

License

MIT