rwc

react-window-communication-hook

by Avraam Mavridis
1.6.0 (see all)

React hook to communicate among browser context (tabs, windows, iframes)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

923

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-window-communication-hook

React hook to communicate among browsers contexts (windows, tabs, iframes).

Example use case: When the user presses logout in one tab, logout from every other tab

How to use it

Import

import useBrowserContextCommunication from 'react-window-communication-hook';

pass a channel name

const [communicationState, postMessage] = useBrowserContextCommunication("myGreatChannel");

communicationState contains lastMessage and messages which is an array of the messages that where send from other tabs/windows to the current one.

Use postMessage to send messages to the other browser contextes (windows, tabs, iframes)

Example

import useBrowserContextCommunication from 'react-window-communication-hook';


function App() {
  // state ({lastMessage,messages}) that comes from other browser context
  const [communicationState, postMessage] = useBrowserContextCommunication("channel");
  // Tabs, Windows etc are not listening to there own messages so
  // we need an extra local state
  const [status, setStatus] = useState("login");

  function logout() {
    setStatus("logout");
    postMessage("logout");
  }

  const shouldLogout = [communicationState.lastMessage, status].includes('logout');

  return (
    <div className="App" >
      <h1>{shouldLogout ? 'Logged Out' : 'Logged In' }</h1>
      <button onClick={logout}>Logout</button>
    </div>
  );
}

License

MIT

