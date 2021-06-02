React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
React window works by only rendering part of a large data set (just enough to fill the viewport). This helps address some common performance bottlenecks:
# Yarn
yarn add react-window
# NPM
npm install --save react-window
Learn more at react-window.now.sh:
react-virtualized-auto-sizer: HOC that grows to fit all of the available space and passes the width and height values to its child.
react-window-infinite-loader: Helps break large data sets down into chunks that can be just-in-time loaded as they are scrolled into view. It can also be used to create infinite loading lists (e.g. Facebook or Twitter).
react-vtree: Lightweight and flexible solution to render large tree structures (e.g., file system).
react-window different from
react-virtualized?
I wrote
react-virtualized several years ago. At the time, I was new to both React and the concept of windowing. Because of this, I made a few API decisions that I later came to regret. One of these was adding too many non-essential features and components. Once you add something to an open source project, removing it is pretty painful for users.
react-window is a complete rewrite of
react-virtualized. I didn't try to solve as many problems or support as many use cases. Instead I focused on making the package smaller1 and faster. I also put a lot of thought into making the API (and documentation) as beginner-friendly as possible (with the caveat that windowing is still kind of an advanced use case).
If
react-window provides the functionality your project needs, I would strongly recommend using it instead of
react-virtualized. However if you need features that only
react-virtualized provides, you have two options:
react-virtualized. (It's still widely used by a lot of successful projects!)
react-window primitives and adds the functionality you need. You may even want to release this component to NPM (as its own, standalone package)! 🙂
1 - Adding a
react-virtualized list to a CRA project increases the (gzipped) build size by ~33.5 KB. Adding a
react-window list to a CRA project increases the (gzipped) build size by <2 KB.
Yes. I recommend using the
react-virtualized-auto-sizer package:
Here's a Code Sandbox demo.
If your list looks something like this...
...then you probably forgot to use the
style parameter! Libraries like react-window work by absolutely positioning the list items (via an inline style), so don't forget to attach it to the DOM element you render!
Yes. I recommend using the
react-window-infinite-loader package:
Here's a Code Sandbox demo.
Yes, using the
outerElementType prop.
Here's a Code Sandbox demo.
Yes, although it requires a bit of inline styling.
Here's a Code Sandbox demo.
Yes, although it requires a bit of inline styling.
Here's a Code Sandbox demo.
Yes, although it requires a small amount of user code. Here's a Code Sandbox demo.
I have issues with loading this large data for a very long time until I found react window to render part of a large data set just enough to fill the view. This helps address some common performance bottlenecks, which is otherwise bad UX loading issues. It reduces the loading time required to render the initial data and then to process updates. It also reduces the memory required for loading entire data just by loading a small data set.
This saved so much time. I was almost about to start writing something like this because we need to render a lot of data, and people complain when it is not fast. It's much more flexible than its ancestor - react-virtualized I recommend using this to render your large lists, it'll make your app fly!
I have used this library when I have to render a huge list and this package helps me in getting the window for the list fixed having scrolling. Earlier it was a very difficult task for rendering the whole list as it causes a long scrolling on the main page which I found was not good. Good library and cheers to the developers.
This package saved my life a couple of times when I had to render huge amounts of data. It's pretty fast, flexible and well documented, although the maintainers could be a bit more responsive.