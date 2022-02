An à la carte set of polished, extensible, and accessible form inputs built for React.

Demos and Documentation here

Install

npm install react-widgets

Local development and contributing

React widgets, uses a "monorepo" organization style for managing multiple npm packages in a single git repo. This is done through a Yarn feature called workspaces. To get everything setup and dependencies installed:

make sure you have the latest version of yarn installed

version of yarn installed run yarn run bootstrap in the repo root directory

Running the doc site locally